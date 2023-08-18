US journalist Patrick Lancaster took a ride across the Crimea Bridge. According to Lancaster, the bridge was not closed, although Ukrainian officials spoke of the opposite. A video of his journey was posted on Redacted YouTube channel.
Lancaster said that the bridge was open to traffic despite all the recent attacks. The traffic was quite intense, he said adding that he saw many parts of the road under repairs.
On the morning of July 17, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee reported an attack on the Crimea Bridge. One of the sections of the bridge was damaged. Traffic was suspended, but was later restored on one lane.
