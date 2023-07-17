Another explosion on Crimea Bridge: Two killed, traffic closed

An explosion occurred on July 17 on the Crimean Bridge near the 145th support from Russia's Krasnodar Territory, the head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergey Aksenov said.

Photo: Telegram: Shot t.me/s/shot_shot

The bridge was closed as a result of the explosion. Traffic on the bridge was stopped too.

Two adults — a man and a woman — were killed, a minor girl was injured, the Ministry of Health of the region said.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, Belgorod region Governor (the family arrived from the Belgorod region) confirmed that the 14-year-old girl suffered injuries of moderate degree. She remains under medical supervision.

According to Baza Telegram channel, the teen girl suffered a concussion, a broken nose and a concomitant body injury.

According to Military Correspondents of Russian Spring Telegram channel, two explosions occurred in between 03:00 and 03:20 a.m…

Judging by the footage published by eyewitnesses, many vehicles were stranded on the bridge. The ferry service between the Crimea and the Kuban region was stopped, the authorities of the Krasnodar Territory reported.

Railway traffic on the Crimean Bridge was stopped soon afterwards as well. Sergei Aksenov promised that he would be restored by 09:00 on July 17.

A huge traffic jam appeared at the entrance to the Kerch Strait in both directions.

The Ministry of Transport of Russia said that drivers could travel on a land road route through Russia's new regions.