World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Another explosion on Crimea Bridge: Two killed, traffic closed

1:40
Incidents

An explosion occurred on July 17 on the Crimean Bridge near the 145th support from Russia's Krasnodar Territory, the head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergey Aksenov said.

Another explosion on Crimea Bridge: Two killed, traffic closed
Photo: Telegram: Shot t.me/s/shot_shot

The bridge was closed as a result of the explosion. Traffic on the bridge was stopped too.

Two adults — a man and a woman — were killed, a minor girl was injured, the Ministry of Health of the region said.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, Belgorod region Governor (the family arrived from the Belgorod region) confirmed that the 14-year-old girl suffered injuries of moderate degree. She remains under medical supervision.

According to Baza Telegram channel, the teen girl suffered a concussion, a broken nose and a concomitant body injury.

According to Military Correspondents of Russian Spring Telegram channel, two explosions occurred in between 03:00 and 03:20 a.m…

Judging by the footage published by eyewitnesses, many vehicles were stranded on the bridge. The ferry service between the Crimea and the Kuban region was stopped, the authorities of the Krasnodar Territory reported.

Railway traffic on the Crimean Bridge was stopped soon afterwards as well. Sergei Aksenov promised that he would be restored by 09:00 on July 17.

A huge traffic jam appeared at the entrance to the Kerch Strait in both directions.

The Ministry of Transport of Russia said that drivers could travel on a land road route through Russia's new regions.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia strikes Snake Island after Zelensky's visit there

The Russian Armed Forces launched a massive missile strike on facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Snake Island

Russian forces launch massive missile attack on Snake Island
US former intelligence officer: Zelensky will be annihilated
Former US intelligence officer predicts Zelensky's death
Russia may strike nuclear facilities in Ukraine and Eastern Europe
NATO summit fails for Ukraine, but becomes achievement for Russia
The West wants Russians to annihilate Russians in Donbass Daria Aslamova USA to launch special military operation in Mexico Lyuba Lulko Ukraine fatigue and hypocrisy Andreas C Chrysafis
Biden needs his own special military operation in Mexico
Putin: Ukrainian military men refuse to get into Western tanks
Why can't Ukraine declare war on Russia?
Why can't Ukraine declare war on Russia?
Last materials
The West wants Russians to annihilate Russians in Donbass
USA to launch special military operation in Mexico
Putin agrees to extend grain deal
Russian Parliament outlaws gender change
US former intelligence officer: Zelensky will be annihilated
Russian forces destroy six ammo depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine tries to attack Kursk Nuclear Power Plant in Russia
Ukraine fatigue and hypocrisy
Putin speaks about grain deal, NATO and burning Western tanks
USA is pushing NATO to war with China. Beijing has no choice
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X