Kremlin: Threat of drone strikes on Moscow persists

Russia

The threat of drone strikes on Moscow exists, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said commenting on the most recent drone attack on the Russian capital that took place on August 1 at night.

Photo: Vadim Savitsky

At the same time, all competent services are taking necessary measures to prevent such attacks, Peskov added.

"Here I have nothing to add to what the Defence Ministry said. There is a threat,” Peskov said.

On August 1 at night, Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles tried to attack Moscow again. The Russian Ministry of Defence said that the attack was thwarted.

Two UAVs were destroyed in the sky over the Moscow region, another one was suppressed and fell on the territory of the Moscow City complex.