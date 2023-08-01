Ukrainian drones attack Moscow again, another Moscow City skyscraper damaged

Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) tried to attack Moscow again on Tuesday night, August 1.

Photo: Denis Babenko/Russian Look

According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, the attack was thwarted, two drones were shot down in the sky over the Moscow region, another was suppressed and crashed into the Moscow City complex.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 150 meters of glazing was damaged as a drone crashed into Moscow City's IQ tower.

Air defence systems activated in Moscow region

First reports about drones and the operation of air defence systems came at about 3:30 a. m. from residents of Odintsovo and Naro-Fominsk (Moscow suburban towns). Residents of Kubinka near Moscow also reported the sounds of explosions in the sky.

Later, emergency services reported that Russian air defence systems shot down one unmanned aerial vehicle in the Moscow region. No casualties or injuries were reported.

Information about a drone attack at Moscow City tower appeared a few minutes later.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed that air defence systems shot down several drones as they were flying towards Moscow. One of the drones reached the same skyscraper that was damaged during the previous drone attack on the Moscow City complex on July 30.

Moscow's Vnukovo Airport was temporarily closed for arrivals and departures, aircraft were redirected to other airports.

According to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, the facade at the level of the 21st floor of IQ-Kvartal tower of Moscow City was damaged. The glazing was damaged on the area of 150 square meters. There is no information about victims.

Offices of the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia are located on the 21st floor ща the skyscraper.

The area near the tower, where the fragments of the downed drone were found, was cordoned off. Experts are studying the found debris of the drone. The wreckage will be sent for examination.

