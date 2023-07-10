World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Putin spoke to PMC Wagner founder Prigozhin in person five days after mutiny

2:15
Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with the founder of PMC Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin in the Kremlin on June 29, five days after the PMC mutiny, Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on July 10.

Putin spoke to PMC Wagner founder Prigozhin in person five days after mutiny
Photo: Vadim Savitsky

"The President had such a meeting. He invited 35 people to it — all commanders of detachments and the management of the company, including Prigozhin himself," Peskov said, commenting on the publication that appeared in Liberation.

According to Peskov, the meeting lasted for nearly three hours. He did not specify any details, but said that the president gave his assessment of PMC Wagner's actions at the front during the special military operation, as well as during the days of the mutiny.

Putin offered employment options to PMC Wagner commanders

Putin listened to the commanders of PMC Wagner and "offered them further options for employment and further participation in combat actions," Peskov said.

The commanders of the private military company presented their version of June 24 events to the president during the meeting as well.

"They stressed it out that they were staunch supporters and soldiers of the head of state and the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, and said that they were ready to continue fighting for the Motherland," Dmitry Peskov said.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of PMC Wagner, announced the beginning of the armed mutiny on the evening of June 23. He accused the Russian Ministry of Defence of hitting the rear camps of the company. In the morning, PMC Wagner fighters occupied the building of the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the centre of Rostov-on-Don. Columns of PMC Wagner headed towards Moscow.

On the evening of June 24, the press service of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that Prigozhin agreed to stop the movement of his columns through Russian territory. The criminal case against Prigozhin was subsequently dropped.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia may strike nuclear facilities in Ukraine and Eastern Europe

Russia will consider striking nuclear facilities in Ukraine and Eastern Europe if NATO's missile attack on Smolensk nuclear power plant is confirmed

Russia to strike nuclear facilities in Ukraine after attempted attack on Smolensk NPP
Many-faced Recep Erdogan turns Turkey into Russia-unfriendly state
Erdogan's actions make Turkey Russia-unfriendly country
Kremlin: Russia still values its relationship with Turkey
Russia warning: Cluster munitions to take trigger very serious consequences in Ukraine conflict Andrey Mihayloff War and Peace: Global Leaders Who Betrayed Humanity Mahboob A. Khawaja The Wasteland of Woke – A Revival Meeting Gone Awry Guy Somerset
Last materials
Kremlin: Russia will continue developing relations with Turkey despite Azov* scandal
Russia to strike nuclear facilities in Ukraine after attempted attack on Smolensk NPP
Many-faced Recep Erdogan turns Turkey into Russia-unfriendly state
After obtaining Storm Shadow missile, Russia to prepare unpleasant surprise to the West
Russia warning: Cluster munitions to take trigger very serious consequences in Ukraine conflict
Upgraded Tupolev Tu-160M strategic aircraft to carry new weapons
PMC Wagner fighters have not arrived to Lukashenko's camps in Belarus
Russian forces strike military barracks in Lviv
President of Finland: All Finnish companies left Russia to zero effect
War and Peace: Global Leaders Who Betrayed Humanity
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X