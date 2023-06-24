PMC Wagner military coup in Russia: Prigozhin's fighters wreak havoc

Fighterbomber Telegram channel, which is allegedly linked with the Russian Defence Ministry, said that the Russian forces have lost six helicopters and one aircraft in the course of the standoff with PMC Wagner:

4 Mi-8 helicopter,

1 Ka-52 helicopter,

1 Mi-35 helicopter,

1 Ilyushin Il-18.

There is no official confirmation to this report.

Chechnya's Kadyrov blasts Prigozhin

Ramzan Kadyrov, the President of Chechnya, believes that PMC Wagner's military coup is an act of betrayal against Russia.

The mutiny staged by PMC Wagner fighters and led by the founder of the private military company Yevgeny Prigozhin should be suppressed, the Chechen President said.

Dmitry Medvedev: Prigozhin wants to seize power in Russia

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, said that Prigozhin's coup was a well-thought-out operation. Prigozhin's ultimate goal is to seize power in Russia, Medvedev said.

Major fire and explosions in Voronezh

Meanwhile, a major fire broke out at an oil depot in Voronezh. Regional Governor Alexander Gusev said that more than 100 firefighters and 30 pieces of equipment were on the scene to extinguish the fire. For the time being, the cause of the fire has not been established. However, a video made in the area of the oil depot suggests that the facility may have been attacked. The video shows a Ka-52 combat helicopter flying above the oil depot shortly before the fire broke out at the facility.

Eyewitnesses also filmed an attempt to shoot down a Ka-52 helicopter over Voronezh. The footage shows a ground-fired rocket flying towards the helicopter. The pilot of the chopper shot heat flares that caused the projectile to lose its target and explode at a distance.

Another video allegedly captures the moment when a rocket exploded in a courtyard of a residential complex on Admiral Chursin Street in Voronezh. As many as eleven vehicles were damaged as a result of the explosion. It remains unknown whether anyone was hurt.

In addition, an An-24 aircraft may have crashed in the Voronezh region. An eyewitness made a video of a burning aircraft crashing in the vicinity of the settlement of Kantemirovka. There is no official confirmation to such reports.

Explosions in Rostov-on-Don

An explosion occurred in the centre of Rostov-on-Don in the afternoon of June 24. People were asked to evacuate from Budennovsky Prospekt in the city centre.

Vehicles with machine guns belonging to PMC Wagner were spotted at entrances to the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the centre of Rostov-on-Don.

According to eyewitnesses, Wagner fighters plant anti-tank mines at entrances to the city. They also equip their roadblocks. Soldiers armed with automatic grenade launchers and heavy machine guns were seen at roadblocks.

It was also reported that a tank blocked the entryway of the Rostov circus located near the headquarters of the Southern Military District.

On June 23, the head of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, accused the Russian military of attacking the company's rear camps. In the morning of June 24, it became known that PMC Wagnr fighters seized the building of the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the centre of Rostov-on-Don.

PMC Wagner hardware in Lipetsk region

PMC Wagner military hardware was seen traveling in the Lipetsk region of Russia.

"Military vehicles of PMC Wagner were seen moving on the territory of the Lipetsk region. Law enforcement agencies and authorities, including those in municipalities, are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of the population. The situation is under control,” Lipetsk region Governor Igor Artamonov said.

On June 24 in the afternoon, the government of the Lipetsk region urged local residents not to leave their homes.

June 26 to be non-working day in Moscow

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin declared June 26 a non-working day in the city.

This decision was made in connection with the counter-terrorism operation regime in Moscow, Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.

Government agencies, city services, continuous cycle enterprises, as well as enterprises of the military complex will continue working as usual on June 26.

Sobyanin urged Muscovites to refrain from traveling around the city and said that traffic "in certain areas and on certain roads" could be blocked.