Putin: We will use nuclear weapons, if threatened

Russia will use all available means to defend its territory. This is not a bluff, Putin said.

Russia will support the decision that residents of Donbass, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions are going to make, Putin said.

Putin instructed to increase the volume of production of the military-industrial complex and weapons.

Western countries are pushing Kyiv to transfer hostilities to Russia, nuclear blackmail has begun, we are threatened with weapons of mass destruction - Putin.

When the territorial integrity of Russia is threatened, we will use all methods, including nuclear weapons - Putin.