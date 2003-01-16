Russian shooter used 1948 Degtyarev light machine gun

The body of businessman Vladimir Bardanov, who went on a shooting spree in the elite village of Veshki near Moscow, has been found.

According to emergency services, the man's body was charred. Forensic experts will have to conduct DNA expertise.

On March 30, Bardanov barricaded himself in his house. He could have been killed in a fire. The fire started after the shooter set up an explosion when showing resistance to security forces during the siege. His house caught fire after security forces used thermobaric grenades during the siege.

SOBR and OMON fighters of the Russian Guard took part in the operation to neutralise the shooter. One of the fighters was wounded during the special operation.

According to investigation, on March 30, FSB and Interior Ministry officers came to the 61-year-old man's house to check reports about his involvement in illegal arms trafficking. The man opened fire from a machine gun and threw two grenades out of the window as soon as the officers approached his premises.

It was later established that businessman Vladimir Bardanov used a 1948 Degtyarev light machine gun, TASS said with reference to law enforcement representatives.

According to the agency, the weapon was also found in the shooter's house. The machine gun was badly damaged in the fire too.

During the battle with the special forces, Bardanov was moving around the house and changing weapons several times. Law-enforcers later found a Kedr submachine gun with a silencer — this type of weapon is currently in service with the soldiers of the National Guard and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It was also reported that law-enforcers found a large arms depot in Bardanov's house. According to official data, there were MA-136, Anschutz and Blaser P93 hunting carbines, an MTs-109 rifle, an assault rifle and a Grand Power T10 traumatic pistol.

Bardanov also had a private zoo in his house. He collected predators and other animals at his property for film-making, TASS said.