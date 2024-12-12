World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukrainian drones strike Chechnya for the third time

Chechen President Kadyrov reports third drone attack on republic
Incidents

A Ukrainian drone attacked barracks buildings of a special police regiment named after Akhmat Kadyrov in Grozny, the capital of Chechnya, the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov said.

Unmanned aerial vehicle
Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Unmanned_aerial_vehicles_in_Israeli_military_service,_August_2022_VIII.jpg by DF Spokesperson's Unit
Unmanned aerial vehicle

According to him, the drone was shot down at 00:55. Four guards were slightly injured, the personnel were staying in protected rooms at the time of the attack.

The UAV that detonated in the air damaged the roof and shattered the windows. The fallen debris caused a small fire, which was quickly extinguished, Ramzan Kadyrov said.

The head of Chechnya accused Ukraine of the attack and threatened to respond at the front. According to him, as many as 84,000 volunteers and fighters from units from the Chechen Republic were ready to move to the front at the first order.

The attack was carried out to hit the building of the 2nd special police regiment named after Akhmat-Khadzhi Kadyrov based in the capital of Chechnya.

Another explosion in Grozny was reported on the morning of December 4. It is believed that the drone hit the barracks of the Special Police Regiment (SPPR) named after Hero of Russia A. A. Kadyrov.

On October 29, unmanned aerial vehicles struck the territory of the Russian Special Forces University named after V. V. Putin (RUS) in Chechnya's Gudermes. The roof of the empty building caught fire, no casualties were reported. The fire was quickly extinguished.

Details

Grozny is the capital city of Chechnya, Russia. The city lies on the Sunzha River. According to the 2021 census, it had a population of 328,533 — up from 210,720 recorded in the 2002 census, but still less than the 399,688 recorded in the 1989 census. It was previously known as Groznaya (until 1870). In Russian, "Grozny" means "fearsome", "menacing", or "redoubtable", the same word as in Ivan Grozny (Ivan the Terrible). While the official name in Chechen is the same, informally the city is known as "Соьлжа-Гӏала" ("Sölƶa-Ġala"), which literally means "the city (гӏала) on the Sunzha River (Соьлжа)".

