UAVs attack Putin's University of Special Forces in Gudermes, Chechnya

Ukrainian drones strike Putin's University of Special Forces in Chechnya

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov said that unmanned aerial vehicles attacked the territory of the Russian University of Special Forces named after V. V. Putin (RUS) in the city of Gudermes. The attack took place on the morning of Tuesday, October 29. Kadyrov did not specify the number of drones involved.

Photo: Baza

According to the Chechen President, the roof of the empty building caught fire as a result of the attack. No casualties were reported, the fire was quickly extinguished.

The activities of the university have not been suspended, all services are operating as usual, Kadyrov said.

On the morning of October 29, the Russian Defense Ministry published a report on night drone attacks on Russian regions. Chechnya was not mentioned in the report.

According to the defense ministry, seven aircraft-type drones attempted to strike the territory of Belgorod, Kursk and Bryansk regions; another UAV was shot down over the Black Sea.

Since the beginning of the special military operation, Russian regions have been regularly subjected to drone attacks and shelling, but Chechnya has never appeared in the reports.

In late August, Kadyrov reported that since the beginning of the special operation, the Russian University of Special Forces trained more than 47,000 fighters, including volunteers.

According to the head of Chechnya, servicemen undergo various training courses at the university, including combat operations in modern conditions, the use of all types of firearms and first aid. RUS instructors won a number of international competitions among special forces. Each volunteer studying at the institution receives modern, comfortable and high-quality equipment.

Ukraine used PD-2 drone to strike the Russian University of Special Forces

The Armed Forces of Ukraine may have used a PD-2 drone to strike the Russian University of Special Forces in Chechnya. According to SHOT Telegram channel, the UAV presumably took off from the Odessa region of Ukraine and covered a distance of 1,300 kilometers, flying through over the Black Sea and the North Caucasus. It reached the Chechen Republic within nine hours.

The PD-2 is 2.85 meters long and has the wingspan of 5 meters. ThE UAV flies at a maximum speed of 140 km/h, the flight range reaches 1300 km.

Due to serious damage, the exact model of the drone could not be determined.

Details

The Russian Special Forces University named after Vladimir Putin is a private university in Chechnya, devoted to the training of special forces. In 2013, the Head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov. proposed creation of a multifunctional complex in Russia to combine modern methods and techniques of training in special tactical disciplines. The university was founded as a private company with its construction project curated by Deputy Head of National Guard of Russia in Chechen Republic Daniil Martynov. On February 20, 2024, Ramzan Kadyrov announced in his Telegram channel that the university will be named after Russian President Vladimir Putin. The large-scale university project is located on the territory of over 400 hectares in the city of Gudermes. It encompasses a multi-purpose complex of 95 buildings and facilities.



Gudermes is a town in the Chechen Republic, Russia, located on the Sunzha River 36 kilometers (22 mi) east of Grozny, the republic's capital. Population: 64,376 (2021 Census); 45,631 (2010 Census); 33,756 (2002 Census); 38,089 (1989 Soviet census); 32,000 (1970).

