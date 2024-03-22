Moscow Crocus City Hall mass shooting: At least 12 killed before rock concert

Twelve people were killed as a result of the shooting at Crocus City Hall in Moscow. Another 35 people were injured.
Unidentified individuals opened fire before the concert of Picnic band. According to eyewitnesses, there are three shooters dressed in camouflage uniforms.
According to most recent reports, there were at least five attackers.
