Moscow Crocus City Hall mass shooting: At least 12 killed before rock concert

At least 12 killed as camouflaged terrorists open sporadic fire at Moscow's Crocus City Hall

Incidents

Twelve people were killed as a result of the shooting at Crocus City Hall in Moscow. Another 35 people were injured.

At least 12 killed as camouflaged terrorists open sporadic fire at Moscow's Crocus City Hall
Photo: Wikipedia by Крокус Экспо is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

Unidentified individuals opened fire before the concert of Picnic band. According to eyewitnesses, there are three shooters dressed in camouflage uniforms.

According to most recent reports, there were at least five attackers. 

