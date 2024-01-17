World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
British mercenary Aiden Aslin thanks Abramovich and goes back to Ukraine

British mercenary Aiden Aslin avoids death penalty and returns to Ukraine

Incidents

British mercenary Aiden Aslin, who was previously sentenced to death in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), has returned to the zone of the special military operation.

British mercenary Aiden Aslin avoids death penalty and returns to Ukraine
Photo: sky.com

Aslin recorded a video of himself from Avdiivka. The video does not show whether he is armed or not. It does not show his military rank either. Aslin admitted that he made a promise to his girlfriend not to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine again. He returned to Ukraine after the prisoner exchange and announced that he would work as a military correspondent.

The Briton published the video from Avdiivka on his social media page. He said in the vide that he arrived in the town to bring medicines to local residents.

In September 2022, Russia released Aslin from captivity along with other foreign mercenaries who were sentenced to death. The exchange of prisoners of war took place through the mediation of Saudi Arabia. Ukraine then received 215 military personnel, including Azov fighters (a terrorist organisation banned in Russia), while Russia returned 55 of its soldiers, including fighters from DPR and LPR units and Viktor Medvedchuk, the former leader of Opposition Platform — For Life party, (the party is banned in Ukraine).

Russian businessman Roman Abramovich arranged the flight of British mercenaries from Russia to Riyadh. Aslin wrote a column for The Daily Mail about his release from captivity. He said that the Saudis gave him and other freed mercenaries iPhone 13s, fed them barbecue meat on the plane and treated them like the royals. Aslin thanked Abramovich and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, for his release.

After his release from captivity, Aiden Aslin visited dangerous directions of the zone of the special military operation.

The British mercenary took part in hostilities on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. On June 9, 2022, the Supreme Court of the DPR found Aslin, as well as his compatriot Sean Pinner and Moroccan Saadoun Brahim, guilty of mercenary activities and attempts to violently seize power.

The Briton said that his mental state deteriorated considerably after his release from captivity. He admitted that he started taking antidepressants. In March 2023, military correspondent Andrei Rudenko reported that Aslin was spotted in a dangerous direction of the front — in the area of ​​Bakhmut (the Russian name of the city if Artemovsk).

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Putin: If Ukraine continues striking civilians in Russia, Ukrainian statehood will be destroyed

Russian President Vladimir Putin called Ukrainian officials "idiots" because they refused to negotiate with Moscow. Russia and Ukraine would have concluded peace long ago, he said

Putin about Ukraine peace talks: 'Idiots! It would have all ended long time ago!'
Twenty countries join Russia's analogue of SWIFT
Russia's analogue of SWIFT system shows constant growth of traffic
Russian Inferno drones carpet bomb Ukrainian positions
Putin breaks silence about notorious Almost Naked Party
Germany is bluffing about NATO-Russia war plans leaking them to Bild Lyuba Lulko NATO striking fleet to go to Crimea bypassing Montreux Convention Alexander Shtorm Merry Movie Christmas! — Starring Jesus as Gunslinger, Spaceman and Jailbird Guy Somerset
Russia helps prevent World War Three - Parliament Speaker Volodin
NATO's big Russia-NATO war bluff materialises in tabloid publications
Russian billionaire dies during hiking trip in Northern Russia
Russian billionaire dies during hiking trip in Northern Russia
Last materials
Boy nearly dies from worms in his brain after petting stray dog
Russian Armed Forces ranked second on the list of world's strongest armies
British mercenary Aiden Aslin avoids death penalty and returns to Ukraine
Dmitry Medvedev: For Ukraine, it's either eternal war, or peace as part of Russia
Polymer plant explosion in Russia: New factory explodes a few months after opening
Putin about Ukraine peace talks: 'Idiots! It would have all ended long time ago!'
Germany is bluffing about NATO-Russia war plans leaking them to Bild
Putin speaks about Ivleeva's Almost Naked Party
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov thanks North Korea for support in Ukraine
Twenty countries join Russia's analogue of SWIFT
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X