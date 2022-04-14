EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Surrendered mercenary Aiden Aslin being interrogated

World

British mercenary Aiden Aslin (CossackGundi) "forgot" his Russian language and said that he did not participate in hostilities in Ukraine as soon as he was captured.

Aiden Aslin interrogation

The video of his interrogation shows Aslin pretending that he does not speak Russian. A little while later, he says that he can understand Russian fifty-fifty. He was then asked whether he killed people. 

“I don’t know,” the British mercenary replied and proceeded to say that he "did not do any fighting." When he was asked whether he had seen someone else killing people in his presence, Aslin said: "No." 

It was earlier reported that Aiden Aslin, a well-known British mercenary, turned out to be among the Ukrainian military men, who were taken prisoners of war in Mariupol. His relatives asked the Russian administration to release him. They said that Aslin was married to a Ukrainian woman and was allegedly subject to a prisoner exchange. However, Aiden Aslin is not a citizen of Ukraine, which means he has the status of a mercenary, which is exempt from the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners. In addition, it also became known that the man had earlier taken part in various US military companies for money, for example, in Syria.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukrainian tank kills 15 Ukrainian soldiers in bizarre friendly fire attack

A bizarre and horrifying incident that occurred near the checkpoint of an armed unit of Ukraine's territorial defense has raised many questions

Ukrainian tank kills 15 Ukrainian soldiers in bizarre friendly fire attack
Russia warns to destroy NATO supply chains to Ukraine
World
Russia warns to destroy NATO supply chains to Ukraine
Society
Ukrainian Nazis Scare Chechen Special Forces with Lard
Hotspots and Incidents
Moskva cruiser fire: What happened?
Lyuba Lulko Biden's merits to Americans and the world: McCarthyism, apartheid, mafia clans Lyuba Lulko Fabio Reis Vianna The fog of conflict and the global paradigm shift Fabio Reis Vianna Alexander Shtorm Is Russia going hungry? Alexander Shtorm
Hotspots and Incidents
GPS and Internet stop working in Ukraine
World
Russian expert: the morale of the Ukrainian military is undermined
Expert predicted the strategy of Russian Navy in case of conflict with NATO
World
Expert predicted the strategy of Russian Navy in case of conflict with NATO
Last materials
Surrendered mercenary Aiden Aslin being interrogated
Pentagon exposes Ukraine's lies about Russian Moskva cruiser explosion
Bloomberg: Putin's demand to pay for gas in rubles violates EU sanctions
Ex-head of DPR's Defense Ministry: Russia-Ukraine peace treaty is impossible
Ukrainian military helicopters conduct six air strikes on Russian villages
CNN report accidentally shows US Marines in Ukraine
Ukraine shells Russian villages and checkpoints
Moskva cruiser fire: What happened?
The border checkpoint in the Bryansk region fired from the Ukraine side
Moscow will bomb Kiev's command center should Ukraine attack Russia again
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy