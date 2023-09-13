Ukraine used warplanes to strike Sevastopol

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck Crimea with the help of aviation, the commander of Ukraine's Air Force Nikolai Oleshchuk said on Telegram.

Photo: Mikhail Razvozhaev's account on Telegram

The aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine can carry out such strikes only with the use of Western long-range Storm Shadow and SCALP missiles, strana.ua reports.

Military expert Vasily Dandykin said that Ukraine most likely used British Storm Shadow cruise missiles to attack sevastopol.

On the night of September 13, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a missile attack on a ship repair plant in Sevastopol having launched ten cruise missiles. Two people were killed and 26 were injured in the attack.