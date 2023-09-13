Ukraine launches ten cruise missiles striking ship repair plant in Sevastopol

On September 13 at night, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched ten cruise missiles targeting a ship repair plant in the city of Sevastopol, Russia. A fire broke out in Sevastopol, 26 people were injured, two were killed. Two ships at the plant were damaged.

As a result of the attack, a fire broke out on the territory of Sevmorzavod, City Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said.

The governor called on local residents not to post any videos on social media not to help the enemy. There was no danger to civilian objects due to the fire in Sevastopol, he added.

As a result of the missile attack, 26 people were injured, two were killed — all of them are employees of the plant.

Three unmanned boats attack Russian warships

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched an attack with ten cruise missiles on the ship repair plant in Sevastopol. In addition, three unmanned boats attempted to attack a group of Russian warships in the Black Sea.

Air defense systems shot down seven cruise missiles. The Vasily Bykov patrol ship destroyed all of the unmanned boats. Two ships undergoing repairs were damaged as a result of the enemy's missile strike, the department said.

Automobile traffic on the Crimean Bridge was temporarily blocked on September 13.

In late August, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of Ukrainian President Zelensky, said that attacks on Crimea were coordinated with Western partners; they support Kyiv's idea to "destroy everything Russian” on the peninsula.

