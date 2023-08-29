Railway bridge exploded on Ukraine-Belarus border

A railway bridge was blown up on the border of Belarus and Ukraine, Ukrainian Telegram channel UNIAN reports. The incident took place 800 meters from Slovechno station at about 3:30 am on August 29.

Photo: Andrey Zima/Global Look Press

It was reported that a lightning strike nearby triggered an explosion of TM-62 anti-tank mines. The railway tracks were damaged both in the direction of Belarus and Ukraine. Bridge supports were also damaged.

