Railway bridge exploded on Ukraine-Belarus border

Incidents

A railway bridge was blown up on the border of Belarus and Ukraine, Ukrainian Telegram channel UNIAN reports. The incident took place 800 meters from Slovechno station at about 3:30 am on August 29.

Railway bridge exploded on Ukraine-Belarus border
Photo: Andrey Zima/Global Look Press

It was reported that a lightning strike nearby triggered an explosion of TM-62 anti-tank mines. The railway tracks were damaged both in the direction of Belarus and Ukraine. Bridge supports were also damaged.

It is worthy of note that internal affairs ministers of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia demanded PMC Wagner units should leave the territory of Belarus.

