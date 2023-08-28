World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Poland and Baltic States want PMC Wagner out of Belarus

1:04
Ministers of internal affairs of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia demanded units of private military company Wagner should leave the territory of Belarus.

Photo: president.gov.by

"We met today in Warsaw due to the situation on our eastern border, on the border with Belarus. The situation is escalating. The Wagner group, a very dangerous group, has been present there for several weeks," Polish Minister of Internal Affairs Mariusz Kaminski said, RIA Novosti reports.

Interior ministers of the above-mentioned countries adopted a statement in which they demanded Belarus should remove PMC Wagner from its territory. The ministers also want Belarus to remove illegal migrants from the border.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said earlier that the republic was not going to protect Europe from migrants. According to him, Belarus was not responsible for the emergence of a wave of illegal refugees.

