Ukrainian UAV crashes into Moscow City skyscraper

Video shows drone crashing into Moscow City skyscraper

Incidents

In the early morning of July 30, a Ukrainian drone crashed into one of the Moscow City skyscrapers.

Photo: https://t.me/stranaua/116416

The previous drone attack on Moscow took place on the morning of July 24th.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that no serious damage was caused to the building. No one was killed.

The attack took place at around 3 a. m. in the morning. Residents of neighbouring buildings on Kutuzovsky Prospekt woke up because of the explosion.

Smoke was seen rising above the tower after the attack.

According to Mash Telegram channel, one person — a building security officer — was injured in the explosion. It was also said that people were evacuated from the 50-storey tower.

Spokespeople for emergency services later told TASS that all skyscrapers of the Moscow City complex were evacuated.