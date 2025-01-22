Trump opens Stargate AI project as another step to global domination

Private investors plan to allocate $500 billion over the next four years for the Stargate AI project. According to OpenAI, the parent company, the initiative aims to establish "massive data processing centers" and ensure "American leadership in artificial intelligence."

Larry Ellison, a co-organizer from Oracle, announced that 20 buildings, each spanning 46,452 square meters, would be constructed in Texas. Masayoshi Son, the head of Softbank (another co-organizer), revealed at a press conference that an initial investment of $100 billion had already been made in the project.

The project was officially announced by U. S. President Donald Trump.

"They will need to produce a lot of electricity, and we'll give them the opportunity to easily produce it at their own plants if they wish,” Trump said without promising any government funding.

Despite this, the market capitalization of AI companies has been the primary driver of the American stock market's growth since 2023, becoming a major focus of capital expenditure. Market leader Nvidia has been listed as a partner in the Stargate project, supplying hardware and ensuring technological connectivity. Mention was also made of MGX, a biotech company riding the AI hype, specializing in genetic drugs and gene-editing technologies. Could the project's ultimate goal be a bio-robot capable of making decisions for humans?

Previous Stargate project was designed to spy on USSR

Where this project might lead remains uncertain. Will it lead to a conflict with Russia? A project of the same name was launched in 1978 to gather intelligence on Soviet facilities using psychic capabilities. However, it was shut down after the CIA concluded that the experiment data had been manipulated to fit predetermined objectives.

Project lacks many credible foundations

American experts raised concerns about the project's energy requirements. According to the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC), the increased electricity demand from AI-driven data centers could lead to power shortages across about half of the U. S. within the next decade.

There are also ethical and humanitarian concerns. Trump repealed an executive order from his predecessor, Joe Biden, which had established oversight measures for companies developing powerful AI models.

Funding and feasibility questions

Russian financial analyst Pavel Ryabov pointed out that the project lacks credible funding sources. In his view:

Softbank, with $13 billion in liquid assets and $4 billion in capital expenditures (two-thirds of which are concentrated in Japan), is unlikely to provide the promised $100 billion.

Oracle's capital expenditures have risen to $10 billion, but these are tied to previously agreed projects.

OpenAI consistently reports losses and can offer only technology, for which it already has a partnership with Microsoft. Ryabov also questioned who would ultimately benefit from and control the data centers, noting that none of the listed companies possesses even 5% of the resources required for the claimed investment amount.

Speculation about the true nature of the project

Some suspect that the Stargate program is a bluff of the Trump administration designed to intimidate China by showcasing supposed U.S. capabilities. This theory gains traction given that Chinese AI products currently outperform American ones and are available to ordinary users for free.

The new administration may also be trying to create its own financial "feeding trough" by exploiting shareholder funds after closing the Democrats' "green energy" initiatives. Stocks of AI-related companies perform very well, and have a vested interest in further growth and dollar liquidity. Therefore, interested parties and beneficiaries are very likely to emerge.

Details

The Stargate Project was a secret U.S. Army unit established in 1977 at Fort Meade, Maryland, by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and SRI International (a California contractor) to investigate the potential for psychic phenomena in military and domestic intelligence applications. The project, and its precursors and sister projects, originally went by various code names – 'Gondola Wish', 'Stargate', 'Grill Flame', 'Center Lane', 'Project CF', 'Sun Streak', and 'Scanate' – until 1991 when they were consolidated and rechristened as the "Stargate Project". The Stargate Project's work primarily involved remote viewing, the purported ability to psychically "see" events, sites, or information from a great distance. The project was overseen until 1987 by Lt. Frederick Holmes "Skip" Atwater (born 1947), an aide and "psychic headhunter" to Maj. Gen. Albert Stubblebine, and later president of the Monroe Institute. The unit was small scale, comprising about 15 to 20 individuals, and was run out of "an old, leaky wooden barracks". The Stargate Project was terminated and declassified in 1995 after a CIA report concluded that it was never useful in any intelligence operation.

