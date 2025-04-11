Der Spiegel: German weapons prove to be unreliable in combat action

The war in Ukraine has revealed that German weapons are "only partially suitable,” Der Spiegel said citing an internal Bundeswehr document.

Photo: www.flickr.com by SFJZ13, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ German Leopard tank

Ukrainian soldiers on the front line are reportedly facing serious difficulties with the supplied weapons systems, including air defense systems, tanks, and artillery. For example:

The 155 mm self-propelled howitzer Panzerhaubitze 2000 exhibits such high technical vulnerability that its suitability for warfare is seriously in question.

The Leopard 1A5 tank is often used by Ukrainian forces only as improvised artillery due to its weak armor.

Repairs for the newer Leopard 2A6 are so expensive that fixing them on the front lines is often simply impossible. The IRIS-T air defense system has proven effective, but the cost of ammunition is extremely high, and the necessary quantities "have not been available.”

The old Gepard anti-aircraft tank, which has already been retired from service in Germany, has performed well and has become the most popular, effective, and reliable weapons system among Ukrainian forces.

The MARS multiple rocket launcher is considered a game changer on the battlefield thanks to its long range, but it is only partially suitable because it cannot fire American cluster munitions.

Previously, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense stated that Ukraine invites its partners to test their weapons on the battlefield.