World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia launched two Iskander missiles to strike Ukrainian military in Sumy

Russia comments on Sumy missile strike
Incidents

The Russian Armed Forces strike only military targets, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said while commenting on Russia's recent strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy.

Iskander missile
Photo: Ministry of Defense.rf by Alexey Ivanov, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Iskander missile

"I can only repeat and remind you of what our president and military representatives have repeatedly said before - our forces strike exclusively at military and military-adjacent targets,” said Peskov.

He also emphasized that when it comes to strikes on Ukrainian targets, one should rely solely on information provided by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

As Peskov noted, the presidential administration does not comment on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine.

The Russian forces struck central Sumy on April 13. The attack was conducted at the time when the Armed Forces of Ukraine were holding an award ceremony for its soldiers and foreign mercenaries.

Ukraine blamed Russia for the attack. RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan, commenting on the situation, said that Kyiv was trying to portray the events in Sumy as the "new Bucha." Kyiv will continue making such attempts to prolong the conflict, she added. 

It was later reported that AFU brigade commander Yuriy Yula, whose military unit had allegedly participated in the incursion into Russia's Kursk region, was killed in the attack on Sumy.

Russian Defense Ministry: Two Iskander missiles were launched

On April 13, the Russian forces launched two Iskander-M operational-tactical missiles to strike the site of a command meeting of the Seversk operational-tactical group, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the strike was conducted despite electronic warfare and foreign-made air defense systems employed by the AFU. As a result of the attack, more than 60 Ukrainian servicemen were eliminated.

The Ministry of Defense also condemned the Ukrainian authorities, stating that they use civilians as human shields by placing military facilities and conducting large-scale military-related events in densely populated cities.

Details

The 9K720 Iskander is a Russian mobile short-range ballistic missile system. It has a range of 500 kilometres (270 nmi; 310 mi). It was intended to replace the OTR-21 Tochka in the Russian military by 2020. The Iskander has several different conventional warheads, including a cluster munitions warhead, a fuel–air explosive enhanced-blast warhead, a high-explosive fragmentation warhead, an earth penetrator for bunker busting and an electromagnetic pulse device for anti-radar missions. The missile can also carry nuclear warheads. In September 2017, the KB Mashinostroyeniya (KBM) general designer Valery M. Kashin said that there were at least seven types of missiles (and "perhaps more") for Iskander, including one cruise missile.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
US makes one big step to cut military aid to Ukraine completely
Europe
US makes one big step to cut military aid to Ukraine completely
Air defense forces attack Russian helicopter near Moscow
Hotspots and Incidents
Air defense forces attack Russian helicopter near Moscow Видео 
Steve Witkoff goes to synagogue first before meeting Putin
World
Steve Witkoff goes to synagogue first before meeting Putin
Popular
The Sumy strike: What happened?

The strike on the city of Sumy in northeastern Ukraine was a mistake, US President Donald Trump said while commenting on the attack

The Sumy strike: What happened?
Ukraine loses F-16 fighter jets one after another
Ukraine loses F-16 fighter jets under unclear circumstances
Russia launched two Iskander missiles to strike Ukrainian military in Sumy
Moscow responds to Germany's 'Taurus for Ukraine' proposal
Russia's nuclear triad: Overview and capabilities Dmitry Plotnikov ACKSHULLY…A Tariff Conspiracy Is Not Totally Crazy Guy Somerset Russia and US exchange prisoners again amid another round of talks in Istanbul Andrey Mihayloff
Last materials
Germany still wants Taurus missiles to fly deep into Russia
Russia comments on Sumy missile strike
Ukraine loses F-16 fighter jets one after another
The Sumy strike: What happened?
Russia's nuclear triad: Overview and capabilities
ACKSHULLY…A Tariff Conspiracy Is Not Totally Crazy
Trump's Warpath: Looming Bombs Over Iran
Steve Witkoff goes to synagogue first before meeting Putin
Air defense forces attack Russian helicopter near Moscow
French troops arrive in Romania to update 2024 maps amid NATO-Russia tensions
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.