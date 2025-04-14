Video shows missile hitting St. Nicholas Monastery in the Kursk region

An aerial videos shows the Russian military storming the Hornal St. Nicholas Monastery in the Kursk region, where hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers are said to be trapped.

The video, captured by objective control cameras, shows an anti-tank guided missile striking the first floor of a building within the monastery complex causing it to collapse.

Russian snipers and FPV drones also take part in the operation. Preliminary reports suggest that Kyiv has already lost around 50 soldiers during the assault.

The chief of artillery for the 30th Motor Rifle Regiment earlier said that the Russian army took control of all roads leading to the monastery.

On April 3, it was said that around 300 Ukrainian fighters had been blockaded on the grounds of the Hornal St. Nicholas Belogorsky Monastery in the Kursk region. The site is believed to be connected to Ukraine’s Sumy region via an underground tunnel used for evacuation and the delivery of ammunition. The assault on the complex, which is is believed to be the last Ukrainian stronghold in the region, began on April 11.