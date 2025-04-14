The Sumy strike: What happened?

The strike on the city of Sumy in northeastern Ukraine was a mistake, US President Donald Trump said while commenting on the attack. He also once again harshly criticized his predecessor, Joe Biden, stating that he would never have allowed such a thing to happen.

Photo: armyinform.com.ua by Vladislav Demyanenko, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Buk missile launch

“I think it was terrible and I was told they made a mistake, but I think it's a horrible thing. I think the whole war is a horrible thing,” he told reporters on Air Force One on Sunday evening.

Trump added that had he been president, the conflict would not have erupted. “

"This is Biden’s war. It’s not my war. I’ve only been here a short time. This is a war that happened under Biden,” Trump said adding that he wanted to stop the conflict and save lives.

Trump also criticized Biden for sending billions of dollars to Kyiv, claiming that if Biden had “even a bit of brains—which he didn’t and doesn’t—none of this would be happening now.”

Russia Views Trump’s Statement on the Sumy Strike as Positive

Political analyst Sergey Markov noted that the head of the White House called the entire conflict in Ukraine terrible and described the strike as a mistake, their mistake.

“From the context, it sounds like a Russian mistake, but Russia was not explicitly named as the culprit,” Markov pointed out. He also emphasized that Biden has repeatedly been blamed for the conflict.

Ukrainian MP Blames Zelensky

Ukrainian MP Maryana Bezuhla stated that the strike on central Sumy hit a gathering of military personnel. She added that in previous similar incidents—when strikes hit troops assembled for award ceremonies—no Ukrainian military commanders were punished.

The mayor of Konotop, Artem Semenikhin, noted that the occasion marked the seventh anniversary of the formation of the 117th Territorial Defense Brigade.

Ukrainian soldiers were present at the site of the strike in Sumy, they were celebrating an anniversary of their brigade. The military men were staying in shelter the moment when the attack happened. Reportedly, they were not injured. A criminal case was opened against the organizers of the event involving military personnel, Mayor of Konotop (Sumy Region) Semenikhin said.

As a result of yesterday’s missile strike on Sumy, Colonel Yuriy Yula, deputy commander of the 26th Artillery Brigade, was killed, according to the Berdychiv District Administration.

The number of those killed in the Sumy strike has climbed to 34, including two children. As many as 117 were injured, including 15 children.

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, stated that the regional Human Rights Protection Center was at the epicenter of the strike and was “completely destroyed” as a result.

The Sumy region of Ukraine borders the Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk regions of Russia. Sumy is located 30 km from the border. A highway that runs through the city connects it with the Russian city of Sudzha in the Kursk region.

The congress center building of Sumy State University was damaged by the strike. Russian Telegram channel Two Majors reported that SSU was used as a site for various military headquarters.

Footage from the scene of the strike shows several army pickup trucks, including those marked with a tactical symbol (a triangle), War on Fakes Russian Telegram channel said.

“The concentration of such vehicles is unusual for an urban setting. The video also shows Ukrainian soldiers in the first minutes after the explosion. What they were doing at a supposedly ‘non-operational’ congress center on Sunday is a rhetorical question,” the post stated.

Military blogger Yuriy Podolyaka said that the strike on the congress center of Sumy State University (SSU) and Building No. 2 of the Banking Academy was very precise.

“By the way, the former was often used for meetings and conferences. Ukrainian military ‘activities’ could well have been taking place there today. Same with the Banking Academy,” he wrote.

Podolyaka urged residents of Sumy to leave the city. He added that prior to summer 2024, before the Ukrainian incursion into Russia' Kursk Oblast, “the city had not been targeted.”

“Sumy has long become a hub for the regime’s military forces — the city is crawling with AFU troops. That means these kinds of strikes will only become more frequent,” Podolyaka believes.

Military blogger Sergey Lebedev claimed that the buildings struck were not used by civilians. He cited a source who said a meeting was taking place in one of the buildings, involving NATO officers, GUR MO (Ukrainian military intelligence) officers, and members of national battalions.

The Russian Defense Ministry has not commented on the attack on Sumy. The department and the Kremlin have repeatedly stated that Russian troops do not carry out strikes on civilian objects in Ukraine, but target only military and energy facilities and related infrastructure.

Details

Sumy (Ukrainian: Суми, IPA: [ˈsumɪ] , Russian: Сумы) is a city in northeastern Ukraine. It serves as the administrative center of Sumy Oblast. The city is situated on the banks of the Psel River and has a population of 256,474 (2022 estimate), making it the 23rd-largest in the country. The city of Sumy was founded in the 1650s by Cossacks within the historical region of Sloboda Ukraine.

