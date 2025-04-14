USSR's Project 670 Skat submarines used to be best in the world

Soviet nuclear submarines of Project 670 Skat (NATO reporting name: Charlie I) were the best submarines of their time, The National Interest wrote.

"The Soviet Navy affirmed bragging rights by designing what was the most advanced submarine in the world at that time: the Project 670 Skat (NATO reporting name: Charlie I-class) nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine," the article states.

The Skats, which carried cruise missiles and torpedoes, were the first attempt to create a low-observable, rapid-response missile platform. However, they had a limited operational range and a relatively noisy reactor, which led to their replacement by the upgraded Project 670M submarines.

The first Project 670 submarine was launched in 1966. The Skats were armed with P-70 Amethyst cruise missiles, the first in the world to be launched underwater using a 'wet' launch system. This innovation allowed the submarine to fire while submerged, enhancing its stealth and survivability.

Despite its short service life, the Skat-class submarine represented a critical step in Soviet naval strategy, showcasing the USSR’s growing technological capabilities and its intent to challenge US naval dominance beneath the waves.

