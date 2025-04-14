World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

USSR's Project 670 Skat submarines used to be best in the world

US specialists praise Soviet Project 670 Skat submarines
History, traditions

Soviet nuclear submarines of Project 670 Skat (NATO reporting name: Charlie I) were the best submarines of their time,  The National Interest wrote.

Diesel-powered submarine
Photo: Vadim Savitsky
Diesel-powered submarine

"The Soviet Navy affirmed bragging rights by designing what was the most advanced submarine in the world at that time: the Project 670 Skat (NATO reporting name: Charlie I-class) nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine," the article states.

The Skats, which carried cruise missiles and torpedoes, were the first attempt to create a low-observable, rapid-response missile platform. However, they had a limited operational range and a relatively noisy reactor, which led to their replacement by the upgraded Project 670M submarines.

The first Project 670 submarine was launched in 1966. The Skats were armed with P-70 Amethyst cruise missiles, the first in the world to be launched underwater using a 'wet' launch system. This innovation allowed the submarine to fire while submerged, enhancing its stealth and survivability. 

Despite its short service life, the Skat-class submarine represented a critical step in Soviet naval strategy, showcasing the USSR’s growing technological capabilities and its intent to challenge US naval dominance beneath the waves.

Details

The Soviet Navy was the naval warfare uniform service branch of the Soviet Armed Forces. Often referred to as the Red Fleet, the Soviet Navy made up a large part of the Soviet Union's strategic planning in the event of a conflict with the opposing superpower, the United States, during the Cold War (1945–1991). The Soviet Navy played a large role during the Cold War, either confronting the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in western Europe or power projection to maintain its sphere of influence in eastern Europe. The Soviet Navy was divided into four major fleets: the Northern, Pacific, Black Sea, and Baltic Fleets, in addition to the Leningrad Naval Base, which was commanded separately. It also had a smaller force, the Caspian Flotilla, which operated in the Caspian Sea and was followed by a larger fleet, the 5th Squadron, in the Mediterranean Sea. The Soviet Navy included Naval Aviation, Naval Infantry, and the Coastal Artillery.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Skat submarine
Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Exorcism of a jinn from a resident of Dagestan captured on video
Society
Exorcism of a jinn from a resident of Dagestan captured on video Видео 
Steve Witkoff goes to synagogue first before meeting Putin
World
Steve Witkoff goes to synagogue first before meeting Putin
Germany still wants Taurus missiles to fly deep into Russia
World
Germany still wants Taurus missiles to fly deep into Russia
Popular
The Sumy strike: What happened?

The strike on the city of Sumy in northeastern Ukraine was a mistake, US President Donald Trump said while commenting on the attack

The Sumy strike: What happened?
Ukraine loses F-16 fighter jets one after another
Ukraine loses F-16 fighter jets under unclear circumstances
Russia launched two Iskander missiles to strike Ukrainian military in Sumy
Lavrov: Ukrainian commanders and their Western counterparts held meeting in Sumy
Echos of Genocide: The Price of Our Indifference Nancy O'Brien Simpson Russia's nuclear triad: Overview and capabilities Dmitry Plotnikov ACKSHULLY…A Tariff Conspiracy Is Not Totally Crazy Guy Somerset
Moscow responds to Germany's 'Taurus for Ukraine' proposal
Russian forces storm St. Nicholas Monastery in the Kursk region
Massive 200-kilo Ukrainian drone found stuck between trees in Kursk region
Massive 200-kilo Ukrainian drone found stuck between trees in Kursk region
Last materials
Canadian journalist asks Putin to grant her Russian citizenship
US specialists praise Soviet Project 670 Skat submarines
Syrian Ambassador to Moscow asks for asylum in Russia
Massive 200-kilo Ukrainian drone found in Kursk region
Video shows missile hitting St. Nicholas Monastery in the Kursk region
Russia has evidence proving Ukraine-NATO meeting in Sumy
Echos of Genocide: The Price of Our Indifference
Germany still wants Taurus missiles to fly deep into Russia
Russia comments on Sumy missile strike
Ukraine loses F-16 fighter jets one after another
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.