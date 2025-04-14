World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Massive 200-kilo Ukrainian drone found stuck between trees in Kursk region

A 200-kilogram drone belonging to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was found in the Glushkovo district of the Kursk region, Acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein said. He shared a video on his Telegram channel, explaining why it was so important to restrict access to border areas.

Ukrainian Shark UAV
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Azerelia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Due to its massive size, the UAV is capable of carrying up to 50 kilograms of payload and flying at speeds of up to 150 km/h for distances of up to 1,000 kilometers. It was volunteers from the Bars-Kursk unit, together with military police, who discovered the drone.

“There’s no need to explain the kind of damage it could cause,” Khinshtein noted.

The footage shows the massive UAV stuck between trees. Apparently, its warhead did not detonate, as structural components of the aircraft remain intact. The crash site has been cordoned off.

Khinshtein also pointed out that sappers neutralize tens of thousands of explosive devices, shells, mines, and other hazardous ordnance. On April 12 alone, 21,500 explosive objects were defused.

