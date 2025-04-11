Russian air defences attack Russian helicopter near Moscow

Russian air defense forces attacked a Russian helicopter as it was flying over the town of Naro-Fominsk in the Moscow region, Voevoda Veshchayet Telegram channel reports.

Photo: russianplanes.net by Alex Beltyukov, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Mi-24V helicopters conduct training rocket launches

In a published video, eyewitnesses said that air defense forces opened fire at a helicopter of Russian security forces assuming that it was a Ukrainian drone. Neither the aircraft nor its crew were harmed in the incident.

"The reasons for the lack of interaction between the crew and the air defense forces are being investigated," the publication said.

The attack in question occurred on the evening of April 9, when residents of the town heard an explosion at 10:30 PM. It was the first time when the Armed Forces of Ukraine used a helicopter-type drone against Russia. The blast triggered multiple car alarms in several areas. According to Mash, the drone used was the RZ-500 Ramzay, a helicopter-style unmanned aerial vehicle capable of flying at low altitudes for up to 300 kilometers.

On April 9, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of 333 Ukrainian drones in a single day, including 158 outside the area of the special military operation. On the morning of April 11, a Ukrainian drone was shot down over Belgorod region. It was destroyed by air defense systems at around 8:10 AM. The drone was classified as an aircraft.