Moscow responds to Germany's 'Taurus for Ukraine' proposal

Germany still wants Taurus missiles to fly deep into Russia

Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, commenting on what Friedrich Merz, the leader of the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) said about his readiness to transfer long-range TAURUS missiles to Ukraine, stated that such a move would inevitably escalate the conflict in Ukraine further.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Боевая машина, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Taurus KEPD-350

He referred to Merz as a "supporter of a tougher stance."

“We see similar positions in other European capitals. Unfortunately, it’s true that European capitals are not inclined to seek any paths toward peace negotiations, but rather tend to provoke the continuation of the war,” Peskov told reporters.

The CDU leader said on ARD that he was ready to send TAURUS missiles to Ukraine in coordination with European partners, noting that some countries already supplied Kyiv with cruise missiles:

the United Kingdom provided Storm Shadow cruise missiles,

the United States delivered long-range ATACMS missiles,

Ukraine has also received SCALP-EG missiles — the French equivalent of the Storm Shadow.

The range of TAURUS missiles is about 500 km; ATACMS — up to 300 km; Storm Shadow / SCALP-EG — from 140 to 550 km.

In December, Acting Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned against “playing Russian roulette” when it comes to peace in Ukraine. He rejected Merz’s “risky path,” saying that Merz wanted to present Russia, a nuclear power, with an ultimatum.