Russia shows Turkey how it can down Bayraktar TB2 drones

Russia showed the destruction of the Turkish UAV Bayraktar TB2, which was destroyed by the Russian kamikaze drone Lancet.

Russia shows how it can shoot down Turkish UAV

The animated video was cut from a report of the Russian TV channel "Rossiya-1" and posted on a Turkish YouTube channel.

The attention to the Russian drone is not incidental. The animation demonstrated the interaction of a group of aerial vehicles, as well as the technique how the UAV shoots down the enemy drone by means of self-detonation.

The downed UAV appears to be the Turkish combat and reconnaissance drone Bayraktar TB2.

It was reported that the video, in which a Russian weapon destroys the highly reputable product of the Turkish defense industry triggered negative reactions from the Turkish side.

It is worthy of not that Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drones showed their high efficiency during the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. Ukraine also purchased those UAVs from Turkey for its armed forces.