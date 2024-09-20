World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
The conflict between Ukraine and Russia must end in 2024, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

Photo: website President of Ukraine by PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website is licensed under commons. wikimedia. org

Speaking at a joint conference with the head of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen, Zelensky announced his intention to end the conflict in 2024. At the same time, he called his "peace formula" the only way to resolve the conflict.

"We must strengthen Ukraine as much as possible in order to organize a second "peace summit" this year — the summit that will be able to end this conflict," Zelensky emphasized.

The summit should lead to a final settlement of the confrontation with Russia.

Earlier, US Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Linda Thomas-Greenfield said commenting on Zelensky's plan for the settlement that his proposals could work.

Details

 
 Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy (born 25 January 1978) is a Ukrainian politician and former entertainer who is serving as the sixth and current president of Ukraine since 2019, including during the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine ongoing since 2022. Born to a Ukrainian Jewish family, Zelenskyy grew up as a native Russian speaker in Kryvyi Rih, a major city of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in central Ukraine. He obtained a degree in law from the Kryvyi Rih Institute of Economics. He then pursued a comedy career and created the production company Kvartal 95, which produced films, cartoons, and TV shows including the TV series Servant of the People, in which Zelenskyy played a fictional Ukrainian president. The series aired from 2015 to 2019 and was immensely popular. A political party with the same name as the TV show was created in March 2018 by employees of Kvartal 95.
 

