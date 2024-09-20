Zelensky: Conflict with Russia must end in 2024

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia must end in 2024, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, Interfax-Ukraine reports.
Speaking at a joint conference with the head of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen, Zelensky announced his intention to end the conflict in 2024. At the same time, he called his "peace formula" the only way to resolve the conflict.
"We must strengthen Ukraine as much as possible in order to organize a second "peace summit" this year — the summit that will be able to end this conflict," Zelensky emphasized.
The summit should lead to a final settlement of the confrontation with Russia.
Earlier, US Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Linda Thomas-Greenfield said commenting on Zelensky's plan for the settlement that his proposals could work.
