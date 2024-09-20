US restores airbase used to bomb Japan in 1945

Americans restore airbase from which they bombed Japan

The US is restoring the airbase from which they bombed Japan in August 1945. It goes about the airbase on the Pacific island of Tinian. The American military have been clearing and equipping runways there since the beginning of this year.

Photo: iaf.org.il by Amit Agronov, CC BY-SA 3.0

Twenty million square meters of asphalt surfaces have been restored, hundreds of hectares of jungle have been cleared. Reportedly, the works to rebuild the airbase cost the Pentagon as much as $500 million.

The restoration project is part of the Pacific Containment Initiative, the goal of which is to prevent China from establishing control over Taiwan.

The American bombers that took off from Tinian Island in 1945 dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.