World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

US restores airbase used to bomb Japan in 1945

Americans restore airbase from which they bombed Japan
World

The US is restoring the airbase from which they bombed Japan in August 1945. It goes about the airbase on the Pacific island of Tinian. The American military have been clearing and equipping runways there since the beginning of this year.

Americans restore airbase from which they bombed Japan
Photo: iaf.org.il by Amit Agronov, CC BY-SA 3.0

Twenty million square meters of asphalt surfaces have been restored, hundreds of hectares of jungle have been cleared. Reportedly, the works to rebuild the airbase cost the Pentagon as much as $500 million.

The restoration project is part of the Pacific Containment Initiative, the goal of which is to prevent China from establishing control over Taiwan.

The American bombers that took off from Tinian Island in 1945 dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Tinian airbase
Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
NATO drones heading towards Russia

The activity of NATO drones indicates possible preparations for new strikes on critical facilities in Russia

Two NATO drones heading towards Russia herald more powerful attacks
Can anyone blow up your phone, laptop or any other device?
Is it possible to explode smartphones and laptops remotely?
Poland suggests transferring Crimea under UN mandate for another referendum
Chechen President Kadyrov claims Musk turned his Cybertruck off remotely
Can anyone blow up your phone, laptop or any other device? Andrey Mihayloff Western Foreign Policy: Russia’s enemy is our friend Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Germany finds IMF delegation visit to Russia "explosive" Oleg Artyukov
Russian Armed Forces strike Ukraine's main center of special radio communications
Zelensky says Ukraine's peace plan ready and complete
Hassan Nasrallah: Israel has crossed all red lines. Lebanon is at war
Hassan Nasrallah: Israel has crossed all red lines. Lebanon is at war
Last materials
Israel strikes Beirut killing Hezbollah's operations commander Ibrahim Akil
Americans restore airbase from which they bombed Japan
Zelensky determined to end conflict with Russia in 2024
Putin refuses to go to Mexico for inauguration ceremony
Ukrainian military men and public officials banned from using Telegram
Four Russian servicemen held accountable for torturing US citizen Russell Bentley to death
Chechen President Kadyrov: Elon Musk shuts down my Cybertruck remotely
Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah declares war on Israel
Poland finds surprising option to resolve Crimea issue for Russia and Ukraine
Putin visits Special Technology Center to see new Russian drones
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.