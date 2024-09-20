Putin will not go to Mexico

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to attend the inauguration of Mexican President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The president did not plan such a trip," Putin's press secretary said.

Earlier, current Mexican leader Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that the Mexican authorities would not arrest Putin under an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant if he attended the inauguration of the country's new president.

Lopez Obrador recalled that they staged a scandal in Mexico a year ago when Russian troops took part in the parade in honor of the country's Independence Day. Invitations to the inauguration ceremony were sent to all countries with which Mexico maintains diplomatic relations. Such participation is part of standard practices, Obrador added.

Mexico also such an invitation to Russian President Putin. Claudia Sheinbaum's inauguration ceremony is to take place on October 1.

