Putin will not go to Mexico

World

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to attend the inauguration of Mexican President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The president did not plan such a trip," Putin's press secretary said.

Earlier, current Mexican leader Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that the Mexican authorities would not arrest Putin under an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant if he attended the inauguration of the country's new president.

Lopez Obrador recalled that they staged a scandal in Mexico a year ago when Russian troops took part in the parade in honor of the country's Independence Day. Invitations to the inauguration  ceremony were sent to all countries with which Mexico maintains diplomatic relations. Such participation is part of standard practices, Obrador added.

Mexico also such an invitation to Russian President Putin. Claudia Sheinbaum's inauguration ceremony is to take place on October 1.

Details

 
 Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (born 24 June 1962) is a Mexican politician, scientist, and academic who is the president-elect of Mexico, the first woman to be elected to the position. She is a member of the left-wing National Regeneration Movement (Morena). From 2000 to 2006, Sheinbaum served as secretary of the environment under future president Andrés Manuel López Obrador during his tenure as head of government of Mexico City. She was mayor of the Tlalpan borough from 2015 to 2017 and was elected head of government of Mexico City in the 2018 election, where she ran a campaign that emphasized curbing crime and enforcing zoning laws.

Russian Armed Forces strike Ukraine's main center of special radio communications
Zelensky says Ukraine's peace plan ready and complete
Hassan Nasrallah: Israel has crossed all red lines. Lebanon is at war
Hassan Nasrallah: Israel has crossed all red lines. Lebanon is at war
