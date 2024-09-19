Chechen President Kadyrov claims Musk turned his Cybertruck off remotely

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov claims that Elon Musk shut down his Cybertruck vehicle remotely.
"Elon Musk acted ugly. He gives expensive gifts from the heart, and then remotely turns them off. You probably remember his gift, the Cybertruck, which we equipped with a machine gun and sent to the special military operation. <…> Recently, Musk turned the Cybertruck remotely. This is unmanly. I had to tow the iron horse away. How can this be, Elon? Is that how things are done?"
On August 17, Ramzan Kadyrov published a video on his Telegram channel showing him driving Tesla's Cybertruck vehicle in Grozny, the capital of Chechnya.
In turn, the US-based entrepreneur denied reports saying that he had gifted the vehicle to the Chechen president. Musk also called an X user a "retard" for believing that he could give a Cybertruck to the Chechen president.
Ramzan Akhmatovich Kadyrov (born 5 October 1976) is a Russian politician and current Head of the Chechen Republic. He was formerly affiliated with the Chechen independence movement, through his father who was the separatist-appointed mufti of Chechnya. He is a colonel general in the Russian military.
Chechnya, officially the Chechen Republic, is a republic of Russia. It is situated in the North Caucasus of Eastern Europe, between the Caspian Sea and Black Sea. The republic forms a part of the North Caucasian Federal District, and shares land borders with Georgia to its south; with the Russian republics of Dagestan, Ingushetia, and North Ossetia–Alania to its east, north, and west; and with Stavropol Krai to its northwest.
