World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Chechen President Kadyrov claims Musk turned his Cybertruck off remotely

Chechen President Kadyrov: Elon Musk shuts down my Cybertruck remotely
Society

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov claims that Elon Musk shut down his Cybertruck vehicle remotely.

Chechen President Kadyrov: Elon Musk shuts down my Cybertruck remotely
Photo: Wikipedia by Lcaa9, CC BY-SA 4.0

"Elon Musk acted ugly. He gives expensive gifts from the heart, and then remotely turns them off. You probably remember his gift, the Cybertruck, which we equipped with a machine gun and sent to the special military operation. <…> Recently, Musk turned the Cybertruck remotely. This is unmanly. I had to tow the iron horse away. How can this be, Elon? Is that how things are done?"

On August 17, Ramzan Kadyrov published a video on his Telegram channel showing him driving Tesla's Cybertruck vehicle in Grozny, the capital of Chechnya.

In turn, the US-based entrepreneur denied reports saying that he had gifted the vehicle to the Chechen president. Musk also called an X user a "retard" for believing that he could give a Cybertruck to the Chechen president.

Details

 

 
Ramzan Akhmatovich Kadyrov (born 5 October 1976) is a Russian politician and current Head of the Chechen Republic. He was formerly affiliated with the Chechen independence movement, through his father who was the separatist-appointed mufti of Chechnya. He is a colonel general in the Russian military.

 
 The Tesla Cybertruck is a battery electric pickup truck built by Tesla, Inc. since 2023. Introduced as a concept vehicle in November 2019, it has a body design reminiscent of low-polygon modelling, consisting of flat stainless steel sheet panels.

class="mw-empty-elt"> 
Chechnya, officially the Chechen Republic, is a republic of Russia. It is situated in the North Caucasus of Eastern Europe, between the Caspian Sea and Black Sea. The republic forms a part of the North Caucasian Federal District, and shares land borders with Georgia to its south; with the Russian republics of Dagestan, Ingushetia, and North Ossetia–Alania to its east, north, and west; and with Stavropol Krai to its northwest.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Cybertruck in Chechnya
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Ukrainian drones strike major ammo depot in Central Russia

A NASA satellite flying over the region at 03:50 a. m. recorded a fire across the entire area of ​​the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate arsenal

Ukraine strikes Main Missile and Artillery Directorate Arsenal in Central Russia
Two NATO states ready to close Gulf of Finland to oust Russia from Baltic Sea
Two NATO states intend to oust Russian fleet from Baltic Sea
Democratic Party of Italy on Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Where the hell are we going?'
The pagers that blew up in Lebanon were modified long in advance
Can anyone blow up your phone, laptop or any other device? Andrey Mihayloff Western Foreign Policy: Russia’s enemy is our friend Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Germany finds IMF delegation visit to Russia "explosive" Oleg Artyukov
Devices with lithium-ion batteries explode in Lebanon, over 100 injured again
NATO drones heading towards Russia
Is it possible to explode smartphones and laptops remotely?
Is it possible to explode smartphones and laptops remotely?
Last materials
Chechen President Kadyrov: Elon Musk shuts down my Cybertruck remotely
Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah declares war on Israel
Poland finds surprising option to resolve Crimea issue for Russia and Ukraine
Putin visits Special Technology Center to see new Russian drones
Russian forces strike Ukraine's main intelligence communication center
Two NATO drones heading towards Russia herald more powerful attacks
Can anyone blow up your phone, laptop or any other device?
Zelensky says Ukraine's 'victory plan' completely ready
Democratic Party of Italy on Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Can you be that stupid?'
Lithium-ion batteries blow up in second day of explosions in Lebanon
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.