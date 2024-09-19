Chechen President Kadyrov claims Musk turned his Cybertruck off remotely

Chechen President Kadyrov: Elon Musk shuts down my Cybertruck remotely

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov claims that Elon Musk shut down his Cybertruck vehicle remotely.

Photo: Wikipedia by Lcaa9, CC BY-SA 4.0

"Elon Musk acted ugly. He gives expensive gifts from the heart, and then remotely turns them off. You probably remember his gift, the Cybertruck, which we equipped with a machine gun and sent to the special military operation. <…> Recently, Musk turned the Cybertruck remotely. This is unmanly. I had to tow the iron horse away. How can this be, Elon? Is that how things are done?"

On August 17, Ramzan Kadyrov published a video on his Telegram channel showing him driving Tesla's Cybertruck vehicle in Grozny, the capital of Chechnya.

In turn, the US-based entrepreneur denied reports saying that he had gifted the vehicle to the Chechen president. Musk also called an X user a "retard" for believing that he could give a Cybertruck to the Chechen president.

Details







Ramzan Akhmatovich Kadyrov (born 5 October 1976) is a Russian politician and current Head of the Chechen Republic. He was formerly affiliated with the Chechen independence movement, through his father who was the separatist-appointed mufti of Chechnya. He is a colonel general in the Russian military.





The Tesla Cybertruck is a battery electric pickup truck built by Tesla, Inc. since 2023. Introduced as a concept vehicle in November 2019, it has a body design reminiscent of low-polygon modelling, consisting of flat stainless steel sheet panels.



class="mw-empty-elt">

Chechnya, officially the Chechen Republic, is a republic of Russia. It is situated in the North Caucasus of Eastern Europe, between the Caspian Sea and Black Sea. The republic forms a part of the North Caucasian Federal District, and shares land borders with Georgia to its south; with the Russian republics of Dagestan, Ingushetia, and North Ossetia–Alania to its east, north, and west; and with Stavropol Krai to its northwest.

