Western Foreign Policy: Russia’s enemy is our friend

Unethical, as amoral as it is immoral, puerile, unprofessional, unethical, criminal, shallow, devious and Lite. Western foreign policy.

Photo: pixabay.com by stokpic, PDM

In short, it is a policy which is puerile, Lite and criminal.

When I was twelve years old in 1970, I wrote a letter to Leonid Brezhnev, warning the USSR that Western foreign policy was all of the above and if I remember correctly, I used exactly these same words. The answer from the Kremlin was a very polite and agreeable letter in which it was stated the Soviet Union followed international law and favoured a multilateral world in which everyone played by the same set of weights and measures, or words to that effect.

Russia’s enemy is our friend

Already at that time, the twelve-year-old boy was able to see through the smokescreen and the utter nonsense peddled as news in western media outlets and could see that Western foreign policy was taken from a rulebook for simpletons: Russia’s enemy is our friend, even if that means creating an enemy in the first place. What did it for me was na article in a very well-known British Sunday newspaper magazine about Eastern Europe in which it was claimed Russian cuisine does not exist, and is reduced to a raw egg floating in warm water. I thought at the time, which one of the hundred or more Republics does not have a cuisine?

Puerile, Lite, Criminal, a nihilist foreign policy

It is as simple as that and we can apply the rule to each and every geopolitical event in recent history. We can start with Afghanistan, a progressive socialist country, an ally of the Soviet Union, where women’s rights were respected, religious freedom was practised, where the multi-cultural and multi-ethnic society could live side by side with one another going about their daily lives undisturbed. Girls could sit alongside boys at school, women could go to University and work. This is not propaganda, it is fact which nobody can deny.

Then along came the CIA.

“Mmmmmm. We could use these Madrassah and fan up the flames of Islamist fanaticism and use that to attack the soft under-belly of the USSR”.

Puerile, Lite, Criminal

The Mujaheddin were created and unleashed, in their ranks figuring one Usama bin Laden, nothing other than a CIA construct, and the rest of the story is well known. The thank-you note was the morphing into the Taleban, then ensued 9/11 and twenty years later once again the USA flees with its tail between its legs (Biden’s contribution to US foreign policy along with Ukraine) and look what utter chaos it has left behind. Ask Afghanistan’s women and girls whether they can study.

Lies, lies, lies, lies, lies, lies, lies

But let us not cast stones at the Taleban because the West lies also. It lied that upon the dissolution of the Warsaw pact, NATO would not encroach eastwards. Assurances were given to Russia that this would not happen. Then in 1999, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland joined. So much for NATO’s assurances, and by now NATO and the European Union seemed to be one and the same thing.

In 2004, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Slovenia, Romania, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania joined. In 2009, Albania and Croatia followed, then in 2017, Montenegro and North Macedonia in 2020. By the time Sweden and Finland joined the offensive alliance (obviously not defensive because it expands), Russia now has a vice clasped around its throat, with the latest push to capture Russian naval bases in the Crimea and to thrust a spear into Russia’s side through Ukraine foiled by the recent special military operation and the return of Crimea to Russia in a referendum.

Intrusion, interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state

So if you are sitting in Moscow, what do you see coming from the West? Between Napoleon and Hitler, there was western interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state taking sides against the Bolsheviks in the Russian Civil War (1918 to 1921). The new Russian State (USSR) found itself fighting the Japanese Empire, Poland, Romania, Australia, Canada, India (as part of the British Empire), Czechoslovakia, Finland, Greece, Italy, China, Germany and the Ottoman Empire… and of course the dynamic trio, France, the UK, the US (the FUKUS Axis).

The USSR won. In plain English, it smacked the living daylights out of all of these “partners” together at the same time, and repeated the exercise against the invading Wehrmacht forces in the second world war/Great Patriotic War, exterminating 90% of Wehrmacht assets.

Puerile, Lite, Criminal

By now the reader will have grasped the gist of Western foreign policy in recent history. Let us go further. When the USA and UK stitched together a tissue of lies trying to justify their illegal invasion of Iraq, I warned both governments countless times that in future any claim to high moral ground would be met with a four-letter word, Iraq. The United Nations Security Council was ignored in a savage attack which destroyed the country and directly and negatively affected the lives of millions of people. Shopping lists of valuable antiquities were allegedly drawn up in the USA by cronies of the Establishment. How many ancient statues are still to be returned today? Indeed, who speaks about this, or even knows about it? And no you will not find this story in the Western media. It has been censored along with anything sensitive.

Russia’s enemy is our friend

The notion that Western policy gravitates around demonising Russia so as to create conditions one day for a grab of its massive resources came to the fore in 2008, when the West collectively adhered to the idea that it is cool to attack peace-keepers and murder them, which is exactly what Georgia did, then of course the media blamed Russia for attacking Georgia (totally the opposite of what happened) and public opinion swallowed the nonsense hook, line and sinker, as usual. Television images appeared of missiles firing, claiming they were Russian systems firing southwards. They were not. They were being fired northwards. I myself heard American English being spoken among the invading Georgian forces.

Another shining example, Libya. My indictment against NATO military and political leaders has been zapped, countless times, from the Net through manipulation of metadata (that is how they destroy evidence) yet here it is

The law case of the century: Indictment against NATO military and political leaders [Silvia Cattori]

Indeed. It keeps disappearing from the Net along with the thousands of comments including further evidence added by activists, yet it reappears because many people have made copies and keep reposting it. Not a single entity to which this indictment was sent so much as had the courtesy to make a reply. Such is the high moral ground which pervades the West today.

Regarding Syria, thousands of pages of “evidence”, in fact western lies and crimes blamed on President Assad but perpetrated by western backed takfiri terrorists have been zapped from the internet. Needless to say, copies were obviously made (people are not stupid nowadays) and the evidence continues to exist. I might add here the many death threats I have received over the years, directly to my personal emails (I have many) which are not the one published under my articles, threats to put my dog in acid (this is the one which really stirs me up) and hacking attacks. Cyber terrorism. And this did not come from Russia, it came from the West.

Google up Biden, transgenic cereals and shale Gas Ukraine

And finally, Ukraine, the final piece of the puzzle called NATO’s vice around Russia’s throat. Another example of where people remain where borders change. The tensions which appeared around the nationalist tendencies of Kiev against Russophone Ukrainians could very easily have been dissipated by the Treaties of Minsk, offered by Moscow, in which all regions would remain inside Ukraine but with the citizens’ cultural, linguistic, political and religious rights respected (Kiev had outlawed certain political parties, had banned Russian language and practice of Russian customs and traditions and massacres of Russophone Ukrainians had been perpetrated by groups of armed Fascist thugs, since zapped from the Internet of course). At first Ukraine agreed and signed the Treaty but its master told it not to implement the terms. Google up Biden, transgenic cereals and shale Gas Ukraine. Conclusion: nobody is blaming the average Ukrainian citizen for what happened, but they have been made pawns by their government bowing to orders barked from Washington.

So to conclude we see that since Napoleon, the West has had a one-sided hatred of and animosity towards Russia, has interfered actively inside Russia and on Russia’s borders, as indeed it has done elsewhere throughout recent history, what with its donation of slavery to the Global South, the Negro Holocaust which nobody speaks about while patting Africans on the head. Western foreign policy is puerile, Lite and criminal and gravitates around “Russia’s enemy is our friend, even if we have to invent the enemy”.

Maybe it is time for the so-called Mainstream Media to start reporting the truth, for once. And maybe it is time for the West to stop demonising Russia, to stop prodding and poking and antagonising and to sit down and solve issues which were not of Russia’s making.

The West is starting to create monsters which it cannot control and which sooner or later are going to explode in everyone’s faces. We do not want NATO, we do not need NATO, for it is simply the cutting edge of the lobbies selling arms, demonising countries and starting conflicts. We want peaceful, comercial agréments, friendship, cultural ties and a safe world where anyone can travel to any place, any time, in safety. After NATO’s Grand Plan in the 1990s, that is becoming more and more of a chimera.

Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey can be contacted at [email protected]