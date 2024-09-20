World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Ukrainian military men banned from using Telegram

Ukrainian military men and public officials banned from using Telegram
World

Ukrainian officials, military, security and defense personnel, as well as critical infrastructure employees were prohibited from using Telegram on official devices, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine said.

Ukrainian military men and public officials banned from using Telegram
Photo: flickr.com by Ulises Hernandez Pino/Corporación ApropiACYT, CC BY 2.0

"The Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, provided substantiated data proving that Russian special services have access to personal correspondence of Telegram users, including deleted messages, as well as to their personal data. <…> Telegram is actively used by the enemy for cyberattacks, phishing, for distributing malware, determining the geolocation of users, adjusting missile strikes, and for other purposes," the department said adding that the ban will not affect "persons for whom the use of this messenger is part of their official duties."

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
NATO drones heading towards Russia

The activity of NATO drones indicates possible preparations for new strikes on critical facilities in Russia

Two NATO drones heading towards Russia herald more powerful attacks
Poland finds surprising option to resolve Crimea issue for Russia and Ukraine
Poland suggests transferring Crimea under UN mandate for another referendum
Is it possible to explode smartphones and laptops remotely?
Chechen President Kadyrov claims Musk turned his Cybertruck off remotely
Can anyone blow up your phone, laptop or any other device? Andrey Mihayloff Western Foreign Policy: Russia’s enemy is our friend Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Germany finds IMF delegation visit to Russia "explosive" Oleg Artyukov
Russian Armed Forces strike Ukraine's main center of special radio communications
Zelensky says Ukraine's peace plan ready and complete
Hassan Nasrallah: Israel has crossed all red lines. Lebanon is at war
Hassan Nasrallah: Israel has crossed all red lines. Lebanon is at war
Last materials
Ukrainian military men and public officials banned from using Telegram
Four Russian servicemen held accountable for torturing US citizen Russell Bentley to death
Chechen President Kadyrov: Elon Musk shuts down my Cybertruck remotely
Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah declares war on Israel
Poland finds surprising option to resolve Crimea issue for Russia and Ukraine
Putin visits Special Technology Center to see new Russian drones
Russian forces strike Ukraine's main intelligence communication center
Two NATO drones heading towards Russia herald more powerful attacks
Can anyone blow up your phone, laptop or any other device?
Zelensky says Ukraine's 'victory plan' completely ready
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.