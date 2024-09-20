USA and UK harbour plans to secretly let Ukraine strike deep into Russia

Washington and London plan to secretly let Ukraine strike deep into Russian territory with weapons that Kyiv received from the West, LBC radio station said citing sources.

Photo: Министерство обороны Великобритании by RAF/MoD is licensed under Open Government Licence version 1.0

"The UK and US are preparing to give the nod in private — with a change in position confirmed only after the first missiles have been fired. <…>A final decision could be rubber-stamped as soon as the UN General Assembly next week," the report says.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that a decision allowing Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory would not escalate the conflict. He rejected Putin's warning that making this decision would be a red line, after which Russia would find itself at war with NATO.