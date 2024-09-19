Hassan Nasrallah: Israel has crossed all red lines. Lebanon is at war

Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary General of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, called the explosions of pagers and other electronic devices in Lebanon a terrorist attack. The attacks lead to a declaration of war, the official added. Israel has crossed all red lines as 5,000 people could have died in one or two minutes.
"On Tuesday, Israel intended to kill 4,000 people in one minute by exploding pagers. Many of them were civilians. The next day, another 1,000 in one minute. In two minutes, Israel intended to kill 5,000. We were hit hard. This is a war, this is a conflict. We know that the enemy, not only Israel, but also the United States and NATO, has technological superiority."
The Israeli side has not confirmed involvement in the explosions of pagers and other devices in Lebanon.
Nasrallah called the recent explosions in Lebanon a war crime, a large-scale terrorist attack and genocide that leads to a declaration of war. Lebanon experienced the largest attack in history, he added.
The Hezbollah leader promised that Israel will be justly punished for September 17 and 18 terrorist attacks on Lebanon.
Meanwhile, the Israeli military struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon to undermine terrorist capabilities and infrastructure of the organisation, IDF said.
