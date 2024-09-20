World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russell Bentley's death: Russian soldiers held accountable for killing US national

Four Russian servicemen held accountable for torturing US citizen Russell Bentley to death
Incidents

Russia's Investigative Committee named four Russian servicemen involved in the murder of American citizen Russell Bentley in April. According to investigators, the servicemen beat and tortured him. After he died, they blew his body up in a car and moved the remains.

Four Russian servicemen held accountable for torturing US citizen Russell Bentley to death
Photo: rosguard.gov.ru by Пресс-служба Росгвардии, PDM

The Investigative Committee of Russia has identified all the persons involved in the death of American Russell Bentley and circumstances of their crimes, the press service of the department said.

In 2014, Bentley joined the DPR militia, where he received the call sign Texas. He went missing in the spring of 2024. Russell Bentley was a correspondent for Sputnik news agency.

"The Main Military Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has completed the investigation of the criminal case against servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces Vitaly Vansyatsky, Vladislav Agaltsev, Vladimir Bazhin and Andrey Iordanov," the Investigative Committee said.

According to investigators, on April 8, 2024, Vansyatsky, Agaltsev and Iordanov used physical violence and torture against Bentley. The American died. The same day, the accused blew up the car with his body, whereas a serviceman of the same unit, Vladimir Bazhin, moved Bentley's remains away from the scene.

The defendants were charged under Part 5 of Article 286 (abuse of office), Part 2 of Article 244 (desecration of the bodies of the deceased), Part 4 of Article 33 and Part 2 of Article 316 of the Criminal Code (concealment of crimes).

Russell Bentley was 63 years old. He called Donetsk "his home" and had Russian citizenship, Sputnik noted. Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of Russia Today media group reported his death in mid-April without specifying the cause. Bentley filmed reports mainly for an American audience about events in Ukraine, she added.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
NATO drones heading towards Russia

The activity of NATO drones indicates possible preparations for new strikes on critical facilities in Russia

Two NATO drones heading towards Russia herald more powerful attacks
Poland finds surprising option to resolve Crimea issue for Russia and Ukraine
Poland suggests transferring Crimea under UN mandate for another referendum
Is it possible to explode smartphones and laptops remotely?
Chechen President Kadyrov claims Musk turned his Cybertruck off remotely
Can anyone blow up your phone, laptop or any other device? Andrey Mihayloff Western Foreign Policy: Russia’s enemy is our friend Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Germany finds IMF delegation visit to Russia "explosive" Oleg Artyukov
Russian Armed Forces strike Ukraine's main center of special radio communications
Zelensky says Ukraine's peace plan ready and complete
Hassan Nasrallah: Israel has crossed all red lines. Lebanon is at war
Hassan Nasrallah: Israel has crossed all red lines. Lebanon is at war
Last materials
Chechen President Kadyrov: Elon Musk shuts down my Cybertruck remotely
Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah declares war on Israel
Poland finds surprising option to resolve Crimea issue for Russia and Ukraine
Putin visits Special Technology Center to see new Russian drones
Russian forces strike Ukraine's main intelligence communication center
Two NATO drones heading towards Russia herald more powerful attacks
Can anyone blow up your phone, laptop or any other device?
Zelensky says Ukraine's 'victory plan' completely ready
Democratic Party of Italy on Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Can you be that stupid?'
Lithium-ion batteries blow up in second day of explosions in Lebanon
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.