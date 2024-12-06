World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Ukraine will see three scenarios of its future after conflict with Russia ends

Three scenarios for Ukraine's post-war future
World

After the conflict in Ukraine is settled, the future of the country may develop on the basis of three different scenarios, the Italian publication Il Fatto Quotidiano wrote.

Cemetery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Photo: Dmitry Plotnikov Pravda.Ru by Neuronetwork
Cemetery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The first scenario involves the division of Ukraine according to the "German model." Kyiv-held territories will be accepted into NATO, but both Russia and the United States consider this option the most dangerous one.

The second scenario may turn Ukraine into a "European Israel" — Ukraine will not be made a NATO member, but it will have military support from the alliance.

"This is a very expensive solution, and it will also keep Ukraine in a state of constant war. In addition, Kyiv will become a military power with capabilities superior to many large European countries," the publication says.

The third scenario involves the establishment of an international mission in Ukraine. The mission will include forces from non-NATO states, such as China and India. This solution is probably the best for the team of US President-elect Donald Trump. In this case, the allies will have have strong economies and no obligations to intervene directly, Il Fatto Quotidiano said.

It is worthy of note that Russia remains strongly opposed to Ukraine's NATO membership. The country's non-aligned status is one of the goals of the ongoing special military operation.

Details

lang="it">il Fatto Quotidiano (English: "The Daily Fact") is an Italian daily newspaper owned by Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.A. and published in Rome. It was founded on 23 September 2009 and was edited by Antonio Padellaro until 2015, when Marco Travaglio became the editor. The three deputy editors are Marco Lillo, Salvatore Cannavò (a former MP for the Communist Refoundation Party and Critical Left) and Maddalena Oliva. Born on the long wave of Mani pulite and subsequent corruption scandals, it was a point of reference for the most intransigent anti-Berlusconism. Described by the likes of philosopher and journalist Alberico Giostra as a party-newspaper created by Paolo Flores d'Arcais and Travaglio, it has combined both left-wing and right-wing positions, but it is broadly left-wing populist and anti-establishment. The newspaper says it is independent and objective. It has been accused by critics of holding both left-wing and right-wing biases. It is widely held to be politically close to the Five Star Movement (M5S), including by Michele Santoro, the paper's co-founder, and former contributor Luca Telese. It has sometimes published editorials critical of the M5S.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Russia pledges response after Ukraine attempts to hit Oreshnik missile launch site
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia pledges response after Ukraine attempts to hit Oreshnik missile launch site
NASAMS anti-aircraft missile system on the way to Ukraine
Conflicts
NASAMS anti-aircraft missile system on the way to Ukraine Видео 
Three scenarios for Ukraine's post-war future
World
Three scenarios for Ukraine's post-war future
Popular
Ukraine will not have to wait long for another Oreshnik to arrive

Russia knew that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would try to attack the Oreshnik missile launch site, Andrey Kolesnik, a member of the State Duma Defense Committee said

Russia pledges response after Ukraine attempts to hit Oreshnik missile launch site
Russia exposes Zircon missile data to US and NATO
US and NATO happy to take a first glimpse of Russia's Zircon missile
The West prepares golden exile for Zelensky after Moscow and Kyiv sing peace deal
WSJ: Ukraine ready for talks with Russia to ensure sustainable peace
We Come To (Politically) Bury Smugly McSenile, Not To Praise Him Guy Somerset NASAMS anti-aircraft missile system on the way to Ukraine Dmitry Plotnikov Zelensky signs his death sentence by saying he is losing war with Russia Lyuba Lulko
Chechen President Kadyrov on Trump: 'Let's see how much of a man he is'
We Come To (Politically) Bury Smugly McSenile, Not To Praise Him
Russia calls Zelensky 'degenerate' for imposing sanctions on Georgia
Russia calls Zelensky 'degenerate' for imposing sanctions on Georgia
Last materials
Three scenarios for Ukraine's post-war future
Russian Foreign Minister sends chilling warning to US in Tucker Carlson interview
We Come To (Politically) Bury Smugly McSenile, Not To Praise Him
Russia exposes Zircon missile data to US and NATO
Russia pledges response after Ukraine attempts to hit Oreshnik missile launch site
Zelensky to enjoy the rest of his life in London after Russia and Ukraine sign peace
Ukraine to announce readiness for peace with Russia already in near future
Zelensky sanctions Georgian leadership, Russia calls him 'degenerate'
Chechen President Kadyrov says Ukraine conflict is moving towards an end
Putin to Trump's 'mighty dollar' remarks: You get what you fight for
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.