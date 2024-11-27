World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukrainian MP Bezuhla: 'Lies, lies, lies and corruption at all levels'

Ukrainian rebel MP Mariana Bezuhla believes that Ukraine is running higher risks of losing its statehood.

Украинский флаг
Photo: flickr.com by Схакиров, CC BY-SA 2.0
"So much is happening that there is almost no hope, frankly speaking. Lies, lies, lies and corruption at all levels. The culture of lies as a national systemic feature," Bezuhla wrote on Telegram.

She listed many of Ukraine's problems both at the front and in the rear:

  • 100,000 low-quality mines that the Defense Ministry accepted and delivered to the front. "But Umerov (Ukrainian Defense Minister — ed.) is still in office, promoting himself with presentations and handshakes."
  • The confrontation between Yermak, Syrsky and Fedorov, when the older generation, more experienced in intrigue, united to crush the competitive youth.
  • The ongoing destruction of proactive leaders in the army. The chatter about the "incredible operation in Kursk", which previously "saved Sumy", and now, it turns out, it is saving Zaporizhzhia.
  • "Conscious transfer of specialists, including doctors, to the infantry."

"The Russians are moving further to Pokrovsk and the Dnipropetrovsk region. There are only a few kilometers left for them to go, but the general public is so fed up with this there is practically nothing about it on the Internet. A city there, a city there. At the same time, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, they are building a circular defense of Pavlograd, but dozens of kilometers around are unprotected," she added.

Details

Maryana Volodymyrivna Bezuhla, is a Ukrainian politician who is currently a People's Deputy of Ukraine, representing Ukraine's 217th electoral district. She is also a member of the Permanent Delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly. Elected in 2019 for the party Servant of the People, she left the party and its parliamentary faction in 2024. She did so while accusing her former fellow party members of "sabotaging" the "national security and defense sector. Bezuhla worked in a clinic and was at the frontline. She worked in the Project Office of Reforms of the Ministry of Defense, reformed the medical supply system of the Ukrainian Armed Forces as head of the program "Reform of the Armed Forces medical supply system" in the Ministry of Defense. As of 2019, she was a senior inspector for control over the orders execution of the Center for Performance Activities Support department of civilian experts in the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff.

