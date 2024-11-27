Ukrainian rebel MP Mariana Bezuhla believes that Ukraine is running higher risks of losing its statehood.
"So much is happening that there is almost no hope, frankly speaking. Lies, lies, lies and corruption at all levels. The culture of lies as a national systemic feature," Bezuhla wrote on Telegram.
She listed many of Ukraine's problems both at the front and in the rear:
"The Russians are moving further to Pokrovsk and the Dnipropetrovsk region. There are only a few kilometers left for them to go, but the general public is so fed up with this there is practically nothing about it on the Internet. A city there, a city there. At the same time, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, they are building a circular defense of Pavlograd, but dozens of kilometers around are unprotected," she added.
Maryana Volodymyrivna Bezuhla, is a Ukrainian politician who is currently a People's Deputy of Ukraine, representing Ukraine's 217th electoral district. She is also a member of the Permanent Delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly. Elected in 2019 for the party Servant of the People, she left the party and its parliamentary faction in 2024. She did so while accusing her former fellow party members of "sabotaging" the "national security and defense sector. Bezuhla worked in a clinic and was at the frontline. She worked in the Project Office of Reforms of the Ministry of Defense, reformed the medical supply system of the Ukrainian Armed Forces as head of the program "Reform of the Armed Forces medical supply system" in the Ministry of Defense. As of 2019, she was a senior inspector for control over the orders execution of the Center for Performance Activities Support department of civilian experts in the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff.
