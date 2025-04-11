World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia and USA to resume direct flights as soon as Aeroflot removed from sanctions list

Russia asks USA to lift sanctions from Aeroflot to resume direct flights
World

The resumption of direct flights between Russia and the United States should result from Washington lifting its sanctions on Aeroflot, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. According to him, Moscow proposed this to the US over a month ago but has not yet received a response.

Aeroflot airplane
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mike1979 Russia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Aeroflot airplane

"[The resumption of direct air travel between Russia and the US] should follow the removal of sanctions on Aeroflot. We made this proposal more than a month ago, before the mentioned meeting in Riyadh. The Americans acknowledged it, but we have yet to see any response," Lavrov stated.

He noted that during the April 10 meeting in Istanbul, the Russian delegation reminded their American counterparts of the proposal.

After the previous round of talks in Istanbul on February 27, Moscow suggested restoring direct air links with Washington. The US and EU had closed their airspace to Russian aircraft after the start of the military operation in Ukraine. In response, Moscow imposed reciprocal restrictions on 36 countries, requiring their aircraft to obtain special permits from Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On February 24, 2022, Washington imposed export restrictions on aviation-related goods to Russia. For example, aircraft containing more than 25% US-made components required a special license to be exported abroad. Later, Aeroflot lost its US export privileges and was banned from receiving refueling, maintenance, and repairs for certain aircraft, as well as purchasing spare parts.

Moscow considers these Western restrictions illegal. According to Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian president’s special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries—who also participates in the US negotiations—Russia is not asking for sanctions relief, as its economy is "coping well" with the restrictions.

Details

PJSC Aeroflot – Russian Airlines (Russian: ПАО «Аэрофло́т — Росси́йские авиали́нии», PAO Aeroflot — Rossiyskiye avialinii), commonly known as Aeroflot (English: or ; Russian: Аэрофлот, transl. "air fleet", pronounced [ɐɛrɐˈfɫot]), is the flag carrier and the largest airline of Russia. Aeroflot is headquartered in the Central Administrative Okrug, Moscow, with its hub being Sheremetyevo International Airport. The Federal Agency for State Property Management, an agency of the Government of Russia, owns 73.77% of the company, with the rest of the shares being public float. During the time of the Soviet Union, Aeroflot was one of the largest airlines in the world. In 1992, following the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Aeroflot was divided into approximately 400 regional airlines informally known as Babyflots and was restructured into an open joint-stock company.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Donald Trump's remarks about Ovechkin's record knock Ukraine out
World
Donald Trump's remarks about Ovechkin's record knock Ukraine out
China's sixth-generation fighter jet: The elusive J-36
Asia
China's sixth-generation fighter jet: The elusive J-36 Видео 
Popular
Terminator tank support fighting vehicle shown in action in special military operation zone

The Russian Defense Ministry has unveiled a new video showing an upgraded version of the Terminator combat vehicle. The video shows the vehicle in action in the zone of the special military operation

Russia shows upgraded version of its Terminator combat vehicle
Dodik sentences Europe
Dodik: Europe has nothing, it has no future
Chechnya authorities put teenager's dead body on public display after he killed police officer
Moscow Zoo employee dies while feeding African garter snake
Russia and US exchange prisoners again amid another round of talks in Istanbul Andrey Mihayloff US makes one big step to cut military aid to Ukraine completely Lyuba Lulko Kalibrs vs. Patriots: What Zelensky's new negotiation strategy is about Dmitry Plotnikov
US-Russia talks in Istanbul: Reintegration instead of severance
Russia's total international reserves reach record high of $658 billion
Scientists use clips from The Matrix to create most detailed map of mammalian brain
Scientists use clips from The Matrix to create most detailed map of mammalian brain
Last materials
French troops arrive in Romania to update 2024 maps amid NATO-Russia tensions
Der Spiegel: Ukraine conflict reveals German weapons 'only partially suitable'
Exorcism of a jinn from a resident of Dagestan captured on video
Hundreds come to bid farewell to Russian rapper who died in Thailand
Russia asks USA to lift sanctions from Aeroflot to resume direct flights
Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff arrives in Russia, possible meeting with Putin to be announced
US-Russia talks in Istanbul: Parties agree to develop roadmap
Fitness instructor shares 4 tips to get rid of computer neck syndrome
Scientists create most detailed map of neural connections in mammalian brain
Russia's international reserves show record growth
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.