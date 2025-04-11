Over 1,000 people come to Moscow church to bid farewell to rapper Pasha Tekhnik

Police detained two people near the Church of Saints Peter and Paul in Moscow, where rapper Pasha Tekhnik (real name: Pavel Ivlev) was being mourned, Mash Telegram channel said.

Pasha Pekhnik

Among those detained was a friend of the musician who had been raising money for his medical treatment. He launched a drone over the church grounds. Alongside him, a woman was also taken into a police van after stepping onto the roadway.

Earlier, authorities had begun dispersing fans who had gathered at the site to pay their respects.

Pasha Tekhnik passed away on April 4. He had been hospitalized in Thailand on March 27 and was immediately placed in a coma by doctors. The artist was 40 years old.

Pasha Tekhnik, born Pavel Nikolaevich Ivlev on July 1, 1984, in Moscow, emerged as a prominent figure in Russia's underground hip-hop scene. He co-founded the rap group Kunteynir in 2002, gaining attention for their provocative lyrics and unconventional performances. Their debut album, Edward Scissorpaperhands, released in 2004, showcased a blend of absurd humor and raw commentary, solidifying their place in the underground music community. Despite facing legal challenges, including a prison sentence for drug-related offenses in 2009, Pasha Tekhnik continued to influence the genre upon his release in 2013.​

Transitioning into a solo career, Pasha Tekhnik expanded his artistic endeavors beyond music. He ventured into internet shows, becoming known for his candid and often controversial appearances that resonated with a broad audience. His quotes became internet memes, reflecting his impact on digital culture. Additionally, he explored other creative outlets, including launching a comic book series about his fictional life and participating in pro-wrestling events, further diversifying his public persona.​

Pasha Tekhnik's personal life was marked by struggles with substance abuse, which he openly discussed. His battles with addiction influenced his art and public image, contributing to his reputation as a complex and authentic figure in Russian pop culture. Despite periods of rehabilitation and attempts to overcome his dependencies, he faced recurring health issues related to his lifestyle choices.​

In late March 2025, while in Phuket, Thailand, Pasha Tekhnik was hospitalized and placed in a medically induced coma due to severe health complications, including pneumonia and multiple organ dysfunction. Despite medical interventions and support from fans and fellow artists, he passed away on April 5, 2025, at the age of 40. His death was attributed to advanced lung cancer, compounded by his existing health conditions.​

Pasha Tekhnik's legacy endures through his contributions to music, his influence on internet culture, and his candid portrayal of personal struggles. He remains a significant figure in Russia's cultural landscape, remembered for his unfiltered expression and impact on the underground music scene.