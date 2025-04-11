World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Steve Witkoff arrives in Russia for meeting with Putin

Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff arrives in Russia, possible meeting with Putin to be announced
Steve Witkoff, the special envoy of US President Donald Trump, has arrived in Russia, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"Yes, I confirm he has indeed arrived in Russia," Peskov told Interfax. When asked whether Witkoff would meet with President Vladimir Putin, he responded, "If such a meeting is scheduled, we will inform [the public]."

According to Flightradar, Witkoff's plane landed in Saint Petersburg. On April 11, Putin has a regional trip planned, though the Kremlin has not disclosed the destination. Peskov stated that the president will lead an “extremely important” meeting on the development of Russia’s Navy. The Navy’s main headquarters is located in Saint Petersburg.

Earlier, Axios reported on Witkoff’s visit, stating that he was expected to meet with Putin on April 11. Their previous meeting took place at the Kremlin on March 13. According to the outlet, President Trump aims to secure a ceasefire in Ukraine by the end of the month, warning that further sanctions will be imposed on Russia if progress is not made.

Resolving the conflict in Ukraine is one of Trump’s key campaign promises. Since his return to the White House, representatives from Washington, Moscow, and Kyiv have held a series of meetings.

Following one such meeting, Ukraine agreed to a 30-day ceasefire. However, Putin raised several concerns about the plan, including issues related to arms supplies, mobilization, and the training of Ukrainian soldiers. After speaking with Trump, Putin agreed to a US proposal for a 30-day moratorium on strikes against energy infrastructure — an initiative also supported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Moscow later accused Kyiv multiple times of violating the agreement.

Trump has suggested that Russia may be "stalling" in halting hostilities. The most recent Russian-American talks were held on April 10 in Istanbul, though the Kremlin noted that the topic of the Ukraine conflict was not discussed during those negotiations.

Details

Steven Charles Witkoff (born March 15, 1957) is an American billionaire real estate investor, former lawyer, and diplomat who serves as the United States Special Envoy to the Middle East. He is the founder and chairman of the Witkoff Group. He began his career as a real estate attorney, before transitioning to property investment and development. His notable acquisitions include the Daily News Building, the Woolworth Building, 33 Maiden Lane, and the Park Lane Hotel in Manhattan. In the 2025 World's Billionaires List, Forbes estimated Witkoff net worth at US$2 billion, making him the 1,763rd richest person in the world.

