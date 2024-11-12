Germany ready to give Putin 24 hours to think before Taurus missiles fly to Moscow

German Chancellor candidate ready to issue ultimatum to Putin

Friedrich Merz, candidate for Chancellor of Germany from the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), said that he would be ready to issue Russia a 24-hour ultimatum. He also said that he could talk to the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Боевая машина, CC BY-SA 3.0

"If there is a reason for this and an agreement is reached among European and transatlantic partners, then, of course, yes, I will call him," Friedrich Merz said.

According to Merz, he will demand hostilities in Ukraine to end. Moscow will be given 24 hours to do this. If the ultimatum is not fulfilled, Merz will transfer Taurus cruise missiles to Kyiv and lift the ban on long-range strikes deep into Russian territory.

Friedrich Merz does not consider the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine to be Germany's involvement in the conflict. In this position, he stands up against Bundestag member Sahra Wagenknecht, who opposes arms supplies to Ukraine and believes that peace in Ukraine can be achieved through diplomacy.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is to face vote of confidence on December 16.

Details

The Taurus KEPD-350 is a German-Swedish air-launched cruise missile, manufactured by Taurus Systems and used by Germany, Spain, and South Korea. Taurus Systems GmbH is a partnership between MBDA Deutschland GmbH (formerly LFK) and Saab Bofors Dynamics. The missile incorporates stealth technology and has an official range in excess of 500 km (300 mi). It is powered by a turbofan engine. It can operate at Mach 0.95 and can be carried by Panavia PA-200 Tornado IDS, Eurofighter Typhoon EF-2000, Saab JAS-39C Gripen, McDonnell Douglas EF-18A+ Hornet, and McDonnell Douglas F-15K Slam Eagle aircraft.



Joachim-Friedrich Martin Josef Merz (born 11 November 1955) is a German conservative politician serving as Leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) since 31 January 2022 and as leader of the parliamentary group of CDU/CSU (Union) as well as the Leader of the Opposition in the Bundestag since 15 February 2022. In September 2024 Merz became the Union's designated candidate for Chancellor of Germany for the 2025 federal election.

