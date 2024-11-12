World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Germany ready to give Putin 24 hours to think before Taurus missiles fly to Moscow

German Chancellor candidate ready to issue ultimatum to Putin
World

Friedrich Merz, candidate for Chancellor of Germany from the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), said that he would be ready to issue Russia a 24-hour ultimatum. He also said that he could talk to the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

German Chancellor candidate ready to issue ultimatum to Putin
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Боевая машина, CC BY-SA 3.0

"If there is a reason for this and an agreement is reached among European and transatlantic partners, then, of course, yes, I will call him," Friedrich Merz said.

According to Merz, he will demand hostilities in Ukraine to end. Moscow will be given 24 hours to do this. If the ultimatum is not fulfilled, Merz will transfer Taurus cruise missiles to Kyiv and lift the ban on long-range strikes deep into Russian territory.

Friedrich Merz does not consider the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine to be Germany's involvement in the conflict. In this position, he stands up against Bundestag member Sahra Wagenknecht, who opposes arms supplies to Ukraine and believes that peace in Ukraine can be achieved through diplomacy.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is to face vote of confidence on December 16.

Details

The Taurus KEPD-350 is a German-Swedish air-launched cruise missile, manufactured by Taurus Systems and used by Germany, Spain, and South Korea. Taurus Systems GmbH is a partnership between MBDA Deutschland GmbH (formerly LFK) and Saab Bofors Dynamics. The missile incorporates stealth technology and has an official range in excess of 500 km (300 mi). It is powered by a turbofan engine. It can operate at Mach 0.95 and can be carried by Panavia PA-200 Tornado IDS, Eurofighter Typhoon EF-2000, Saab JAS-39C Gripen, McDonnell Douglas EF-18A+ Hornet, and McDonnell Douglas F-15K Slam Eagle aircraft.

Joachim-Friedrich Martin Josef Merz (born 11 November 1955) is a German conservative politician serving as Leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) since 31 January 2022 and as leader of the parliamentary group of CDU/CSU (Union) as well as the Leader of the Opposition in the Bundestag since 15 February 2022. In September 2024 Merz became the Union's designated candidate for Chancellor of Germany for the 2025 federal election.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Taurus missile technology
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
China unveils new version of its J-20 fighter jet
World
China unveils new version of its J-20 fighter jet Видео 
Ukraine shows video of Kurakhove water reservoir dam destruction
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukraine shows video of Kurakhove water reservoir dam destruction Видео 
Ukrainian truck driver killed in Germany for his remarks about Putin
Society
Ukrainian truck driver killed in Germany for his remarks about Putin
Popular
Ukrainian forces blow up Ternovskaya dam to stop Russian Army

The Armed Forces of Ukraine blew up the Ternovskaya dam of the Kurakhovo Reservoir

Ukrainian forces blow up dam on Kurakhovo water reservoir
Kremlin: Russia continues fighting
Kremlin says what Moscow will do if Ukraine strikes deep into Russia
Bild: Ukrainian truck driver killed in Germany for his Putin remarks
Tourists take curious video of Pyongyang through bus window
Strange as it may seem, Abkhazia stages protests against its prime ally – Russia Lyuba Lulko Unlocking the Arctic: The Northern Sea Route as the Future of Global Sea Trade Hriday Sarma The Comeback Kid! Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Patrushev: Russia's naval nuclear shield is always on guard
German Chancellor Scholz wants to talk to Putin because the right time is coming
Horrific car accident in China: SUV rams into crowd of joggers
Horrific car accident in China: SUV rams into crowd of joggers
Last materials
Elon Musk's Starlink satellite Internet raises Russian combat capability dramatically
German Chancellor candidate ready to issue ultimatum to Putin
Strange as it may seem, Abkhazia stages protests against its prime ally – Russia
Ukraine shows video of Kurakhove water reservoir dam destruction
China unveils new version of its J-20 fighter jet
Refugees dismiss head of Sudzha for inaction
SUV rams into crowd of joggers in China, over 20 hurt
Lynx rescued from power line support in Siberia
Ukrainian truck driver killed in Germany for his remarks about Putin
Patrushev: Russian Black Sea Fleet fears no threat from Ukraine
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.