World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

USA refuses to condemn Russia's Sumy missile strike not to ruin peace efforts

USA refuses to support G7 in condemning Russia's Sumy missile strike
World

The United States refused to sign the G7 statement condemning Russia's recent missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy. US officials referred to ongoing efforts to reserve space for peace negotiations, Bloomberg said.

Ukraine and US flags
Photo: flickr.com by Ed, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Ukraine and US flags

Canada, which currently holds the G7 presidency, reportedly told other member states that without US support, issuing such a statement would be impossible.

The Donald Trump administration informed G7 allies that it would not endorse the statement condemning Russia's April 13 strike on Sumy. A draft seen by Bloomberg described the attack as proof of Russia's determination to continue hostilities.

On April 13, Russia launched two Iskander-M tactical missiles launched targeting a meeting of senior Ukrainian military officers in Sumy. Russia's Ministry of Defense claimed that over 60 Ukrainian soldiers were killed. However, the Sumy city council reported 35 civilian deaths and 125 injuries.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for a "strong global response." Leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the attack and urged Russia to agree to a full ceasefire. Macron also accused Moscow of ignoring "President Trump's diplomatic efforts."

The incident sparked political fallout within Ukraine. The mayor of Konotop, Artem Semenikhin, partially blamed the head of the regional military administration, Volodymyr Artyukh, for organizing the award ceremony that allegedly contributed to the strike. Artyukh acknowledged the ceremony took place but denied organizing it. Calls for his resignation followed, including from MP Maryana Bezuhla, who accused the military leadership of leaking sensitive information. President Zelensky dismissed Artyukh on April 15.

This is not the first time the US has refrained from endorsing harsh language regarding Russia. In February, Washington also declined to support a UN resolution marking the third anniversary of the Ukraine conflict that explicitly mentioned "Russian aggression.” The Kremlin welcomed the US's more "balanced” position, saying it contributed to efforts toward a peaceful resolution. Similarly, Slovakia's parliament recently rejected a resolution proposed by the opposition Progressive Slovakia party condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine, with a majority of lawmakers either voting against or abstaining.

Slovakia refuses to condemn Russia's actions in Ukraine

The Slovak parliament rejected an initiative from opposition party Progressive Slovakia to condemn Russia’s actions in Ukraine, TASR news agency said.

“Lawmakers rejected the resolution marking the third anniversary of the war in Ukraine,” the report stated.

The resolution failed to gain the required majority: out of 142 members present, 65 voted in favor, 6 against, and 71 abstained. The initiative included a call for the immediate cessation of Russia’s military operation and for increased support to Ukraine.

Details

The Group of Seven (G7) is an intergovernmental political and economic forum consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States; additionally, the European Union (EU) is a "non-enumerated member". It is organized around shared values of pluralism, liberal democracy, and representative government. G7 members are major IMF advanced economies.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Syrian Ambassador to Moscow asks for asylum in Russia
World
Syrian Ambassador to Moscow asks for asylum in Russia
Iran calls talks with US constructive and promising: What’s behind such optimism?
Asia
Iran calls talks with US constructive and promising: What’s behind such optimism?
Putin speaks German during Kremlin work meeting
Russia
Putin speaks German during Kremlin work meeting Видео 
Popular
The Sumy strike: What happened?

The strike on the city of Sumy in northeastern Ukraine was a mistake, US President Donald Trump said while commenting on the attack

The Sumy strike: What happened?
Russia has evidence proving Ukraine-NATO meeting in Sumy
Lavrov: Ukrainian commanders and their Western counterparts held meeting in Sumy
Ukraine loses F-16 fighter jets under unclear circumstances
Massive 200-kilo Ukrainian drone found stuck between trees in Kursk region
America in Freefall: A Rant on Empire, Tariffs, and the Delusion Nancy O'Brien Simpson Iran calls talks with US constructive and promising: What’s behind such optimism? Lyuba Lulko Russia's nuclear triad: Overview and capabilities Dmitry Plotnikov
Russian forces storm St. Nicholas Monastery in the Kursk region
Russia launched two Iskander missiles to strike Ukrainian military in Sumy
Canadian journalist Eva Bartlett asks Putin for Russian citizenship
Canadian journalist Eva Bartlett asks Putin for Russian citizenship
Last materials
USA refuses to support G7 in condemning Russia's Sumy missile strike
Russian woman attacks Muslim passenger, tries to rip off her niqab
Putin speaks German during Kremlin work meeting
Several AI specialists die sudden deaths in China
Russia and Kyrgyzstan get into steamy and racist bathhouse scandal
Zelensky dismisses 'scum' general after deadly missile strike in Sumy
Kyiv frustrated with Airbus helicopter deal as maintenance problems persist
Kremlin: No clear peace deal yet, but Russia and US are working 'in the name of peace'
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Shakes During Parliamentary Speech
America in Freefall: A Rant on Empire, Tariffs, and the Delusion
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.