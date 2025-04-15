Several specialists involved in AI research die sudden deaths in China

China has taken notice of the sudden deaths of several specialists involved in artificial intelligence (AI) research, The South China Morning Post publication said.

Photo: freepik.com is licensed under public domain AI

Journalists from the outlet noted that the researchers died from sudden illnesses or accidents.

Sun Jian , a 45-year-old employee at Beijing-based Megvii Technology, passed away in 2022.

, a 45-year-old employee at Beijing-based Megvii Technology, passed away in 2022. 38-year-old AI researcher Feng Yanghe died in 2023.

died in 2023. Tan Xiaou — a 55-year-old AI expert, professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, and founder of tech giant SenseTime — also passed away in 2023.

Experts interviewed by SCMP expressed concern over the growing number of such deaths, suggesting they could be linked to the intense pressure within the industry, especially amid the ongoing tech rivalry between China and the United States.

High-tech specialist Liu Shaoshang noted that while AI researchers often earn high salaries and enjoy elevated social status, they are also under tremendous stress.

"The industry is developing too rapidly, and the competition is fierce," Liu explained.

He also acknowledged that AI specialists experience moral pressure, as people are increasingly fearful of the unknown societal changes that AI might bring.

Separately, an international team of scientists recently developed an AI algorithm capable of predicting the risk of sudden cardiac arrest up to 14 days in advance. The model mimics human brain function and can detect faint electrical signals that precede dangerous arrhythmias.