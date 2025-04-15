Russian woman attacks Muslim passenger, tries to rip off her niqab

In Moscow, a 61-year-old woman attempted to snatch the niqab off the head of a woman passenger whom she found suspicious while riding the metro. The incident was captured on video.

The footage shows the elderly woman trying to pull off the Muslim woman's head dress. The Muslim woman's companion punches the pensioner in the head and drags her by the hair into the aisle while yelling. Several passengers try to restrain the man.

"This is my dignity! What are you doing? ***** [You scum]! This is my dignity! Who are you touching by the hair?" the man shouts, as the woman in the niqab steps away from the scene, keeping her religious covering on.

According to eyewitnesses, the pensioner's tablet — which she was using to film the incident — was broken.

"That man was hitting her and pulling her hair, and then she tried to defend herself by ripping off the woman's niqab. He knocked her down and kicked her. He had already taken her tablet and smashed it. The woman in the niqab was just sitting calmly; no one was bothering her,” a witness said.

According to Ostorozhno, Moskva Telegram channel, the woman pensioner was sentenced to seven days of administrative arrest. The court found that she attempted to snatch the niqab off her head during the altercation. The elderly woman was charged with petty hooliganism. It is unclear whether any action has been taken against the man who assaulted her.

Previously in Russia, a boy was forced to kneel and apologize for removing a hijab from a female peer.

Details

A niqāb or niqaab, also known as a ruband, is a long garment worn by some Muslim women in order to cover their entire body and face, excluding their eyes. It is an interpretation in Islam of the concept of hijab, and is worn in public and in all other places where a woman may encounter non-mahram men. Most prevalent in the Arabian Peninsula, the niqab is a controversial clothing item in many parts of the world, including in some Muslim-majority countries. The use of face veils has been documented in various ancient cultures, including the Byzantine Empire, Persia, and Arabia. Historical sources mention women’s practices of face veiling. Additionally, Biblical references in Genesis highlight the use of veils, indicating their significance in the cultural traditions of these regions. Coptic Orthodox Christian women traditionally wore dark garments with veils, white for the unmarried and black for the married.

