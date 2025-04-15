Kyiv unhappy with condition of 55 Airbus helicopters

Kyiv frustrated with Airbus helicopter deal as maintenance problems persist

Kyiv is dissatisfied with the condition of 55 helicopters purchased in 2018 from Airbus Group. Kyiv officials claim that European manufacturer's failure to properly maintain the aircraft has led to frequent grounding. In response to Ukrainian criticism, Airbus reportedly developed a secret plan earlier this year, Militarist Telegram channel reports. The company's leadership considered sending Airbus Helicopters teams to Ukraine for on-site maintenance during the first half of 2025. Airbus had withdrawn its personnel from the country at the start of the special military operation.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Державна служба України з надзвичайних ситуацій, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ H225 Super Puma N53 (4)

This move was not spontaneous. The European company left Ukraine early in the conflict to avoid being cut off from access to Russian titanium, a crucial material for aerospace manufacturing.

However, a decision by Donald Trump in March to suspend intelligence sharing with the Zelensky government created a new reality. Airbus grew concerned that the locations considered for operations could become easy targets for Russian drones and missiles, leading the company to postpone the project.

The 2018 contract between Kyiv and Airbus was extensive. Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs paid €558.3 million for 21 used H225 helicopters and 34 new H145 and H125 models. All helicopters were delivered before February 2022. From the outset, Ukrainian authorities expressed dissatisfaction with the wear and tear on some of the aircraft.

Airbus's decision to pull out of Ukraine after the war began complicated the situation further. Kyiv, which had invested €160 million in a maintenance center operated by Airbus Helicopters personnel, felt betrayed. According to a source at Airbus, weekly meetings are being held with Ukrainian representatives to discuss ongoing maintenance issues.

Ukraine's frustration intensified after the January 18, 2023 helicopter crash that killed Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky and his deputy Yevhen Yenin. The helicopter involved was one of the 55 acquired in 2018. Around the same time, several individuals linked to the deal – including former MP Kostyantyn Zhevago and oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky –came under investigation for corruption and embezzlement. Former Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, who signed the contract, was also quietly visited by officials from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the State Bureau of Investigation.