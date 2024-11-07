Putin announces war for new world order: We approached a very dangerous line

On November 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke at the plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi. The head of state announced a war for a new world order, spoke about guarantees of the West not to use nuclear weapons, and warned of difficult years to come.

Photo: kremlin.ru by press service of the Russian President, CC BY 4.0

According to the Russian leader, the old world order is going down in history and the moment of truth was coming.

"A serious, irreconcilable struggle is unfolding for the formation of a new [world order]. It is irreconcilable because this is not even a fight for power or geopolitical influence. This is a clash of the very principles on which relations between countries and peoples will be built at the next historical stage," Putin said.

The President of Russia noted that the dynamics of international processes indicate that the next 20 years would be even more difficult. The world is unpredictable, and its future depends on many factors.

The world on a dangerous line

According to the head of state, "we have approached a dangerous line" when Western politicians call for a strategic defeat of Russia, a major nuclear power. This shows their extreme adventurism, Putin added.

The blind faith of the West in its own impunity and exceptionalism may result in a global tragedy.

No one can guarantee that the West will not use nuclear weapons against Russia, Putin added.

At the same time, even against the backdrop of everything that is happening, Russia does not see Western countries as its enemies, nor does it pose the question of "either us or them." It is the West that sticks to such a policy towards Moscow, Putin said.

The world needs Russia and "no decisions made by Washington or Brussels officials can influence this."