Zelensky wants no interview with Tucker Carlson

Zelensky's press secretary taunts Tucker Carlson for his wishful thinking

Tucker Carlson announced that he had an "approval” for the interview with Volodymyr Zelensky and said that he had been trying to have an interview with the Ukrainian leader for two years. Zelensky's press secretary later said that the interview with Carlson was not on the president's schedule.

Photo: flickr.com by Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0

"Mr. Tucker Carlson should check his sources in the FSB more carefully. The President of Ukraine has a completely different schedule, and Tucker Carlson is not in it,” press secretary of the Ukrainian President Sergei Nikiforov wrote on his social media page.

The day before, Carlson reported on X that he may soon have an interview with the Ukrainian president.

"Looks like we've got the Zelenskyy interview. We've been trying for two years, and with particular intensity after interviewing Putin in February. The point is to bring Americans much-needed information about the conflict that's completely reshaping their country's position in the world. Coming soon we hope,” he wrote.

Carlson came to Moscow in the winter of 2024 and interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin. Most of the two-hour conversation was devoted to the military operation in Ukraine. In addition, the president spoke about Russia's relations with NATO, the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion and other topics. After the end of the interview, Putin and Carlson also had an off camera conversation, Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

After the interview, Politico called Carlson a "useful idiot.” Politico referred to The New York Times reporter Walter Duranty, who interviewed Joseph Stalin in Moscow in the early 1930s. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton used the same term to describe Carlson.

Carlson explained the decision to interview Putin by saying that Americans "have no idea” about what was happening in Russia and Ukraine. He also refused to consider his action an act of betrayal. In April, the TV presenter also reported that Zelensky ignored all requests for an interview with him.