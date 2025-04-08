China's J-36 sixth-generation fighter jet poised to outmatch USA's NGAD program

China's sixth-generation fighter jet: The elusive J-36

China is reportedly advancing its sixth-generation fighter jet program with the development of the J-36, a highly secretive project believed to be the next leap in the People's Liberation Army Air Force's (PLAAF) quest for global air superiority. Although details remain sparse, military analysts and defense insiders suggest the J-36 is being positioned to compete with, and possibly outmatch, the United States’ Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program. Drawing from lessons learned with the fifth-generation J-20 stealth fighter, the J-36 is expected to showcase a blend of artificial intelligence, optional unmanned operation, and next-gen stealth features.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by TAMGLWUCONG Kitteam, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Chinese flag

Speculation surrounding the J-36 has intensified following multiple reports of unusual airframe designs being tested at China’s Chengdu Aerospace Corporation facilities, where both the J-20 and other advanced platforms were developed. Defense experts anticipate that the J-36 will incorporate enhanced stealth capabilities, superior maneuverability, and long-range strike features, potentially aided by directed-energy weapons and swarm drone coordination. The aircraft is also expected to feature a more powerful and efficient engine, possibly based on China’s WS-15 program, granting it supercruise capabilities and extended range without afterburners.

One of the most significant leaps expected from the J-36 is its integration into a broader battlefield network. Sixth-generation platforms are not just fighters—they are nodes in a digital ecosystem. This means the J-36 will likely operate alongside drones, satellites, and ground systems in a coordinated and data-rich environment. Such capabilities could allow China to perform precision strikes, disrupt enemy communications, and dominate the electronic warfare spectrum, posing a serious challenge to Western air forces.

While the Chinese government has not officially acknowledged the existence of the J-36 program, its development aligns with President Xi Jinping’s broader military modernization goals, particularly the 2035 target for fully transforming the PLA into a “world-class force.” If the J-36 reaches operational status in the coming decade, it could dramatically alter the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific region and accelerate an already intensifying global arms race in airpower innovation.

In the absence of confirmed images or detailed technical specifications, much of what is known about the J-36 remains speculative. However, China's growing investment in advanced aerospace technologies and the consistent pattern of rapid progress seen in recent years suggest that the J-36 could emerge sooner than expected—potentially reshaping the strategic calculus of future air combat.

Videos show J-36 in the skies over China

The new advanced combat aircraft was recently spotted in the skies over China. Another video shows the fighter returning to the airfield after another round of flight tests. The footage, which has been widely shared online, shows the next-generation Chinese sixth-generation fighter jet, the J-36, landing. Its tailless design gives it the appearance of a flying triangle, fueling comparisons to futuristic stealth aircraft.

While this isn't the first time video of the descending aircraft has surfaced, the latest recording—showing the plane flying low over a highway with cars moving beneath—offers a better sense of its overall size and dimensions.

Little is officially known about the jet’s capabilities, but sources suggest it features advanced stealth technology and extended operational range. One of its most unusual features is a three-engine layout, a design innovation that is said to increase both thrust and maneuverability.

J-36 pilots seated similarly to Russia's Su-34 strike fighter

The cockpit configuration reportedly places the two pilots side by side, reminiscent of the Russian Su-34 strike fighter. Additionally, side-mounted radar antennas can be seen near the nose of the aircraft—a design choice also present in Russia’s Su-57 stealth fighter, hinting at the adoption of sophisticated radar and targeting systems.

Estimates suggest the J-36 could weigh over 50 tons and reach top speeds nearing 2,900 kilometers per hour (1,800 mph). Notably, China is also reportedly developing another sixth-generation fighter, the J-50, which appears less frequently in public footage. Unlike the J-36, the J-50 is smaller, features two engines, and retains a similarly tailless design. Its rare appearances have left analysts debating whether it has undergone one or two full flight tests.

Together, these projects underscore China’s accelerating push to become a dominant force in future air combat, with multiple sixth-generation platforms in simultaneous development.

Details

A sixth-generation fighter is a conceptualized class of jet fighter aircraft design more advanced than the fifth-generation jet fighters that are currently in service and development. Several countries have announced the development of a national sixth-generation aircraft program, including China, the United States, and Russia. Other countries have joined collaborative multinational projects, such as Japan, Italy, and the United Kingdom with Global Combat Air Programme, and France, Germany, and Spain with FCAS in order to spread development and procurement costs. The first sixth-generation fighters are expected to enter service in the 2030s.

